On May 28, 2024, to ease the pain from cancer complications, God called William (Bill) Lawrence Corrigan home. Born to Lawrence and Olive Corrigan on February 14, 1949, in Emo, Ontario, Bill grew up with a love for family, his faith in God, friends, coffee, westerns and driving trucks. He was a man who enjoyed the simple things in life, and looked forward to each new day and the adventure it would bring.

Bill married Marilyn Ruth King on December 15, 1973. In close to 50 years of marriage, they were blessed with three children, Lori, Sherri, and Sheldon, and several grandkids and great-grandchildren. Each held a special place in Bill’s big heart, and he loved them all. After exploring different careers and moving to Winnipeg in 1980, he found that his love was in driving trucks, starting with logging trucks back in the day to driving through out the states, to making deliveries in local provinces. Bill could be found driving truck for John Dyck up til earlier this year when he had to hang up his keys due to health issues. Bill met a lot of employers and fellow truck drivers over the years who he treasured as close friends. He looked forward to being to able to visit with family, enjoying coffee, stories, and laughter on his runs to Fort Frances.

Bill was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn; his parents Lawrence and Olive Corrigan; in-laws Bill and Ann King. He is survived by his children Lori, Sherri, and Sheldon; along with six grandkids – Kayla, Alexandra, Erica, Christopher, Austin and Zoe; eight great-grandchildren; sisters Ruth Sumner and Irene MacDougall; sisters in-law Linda King Hilliard, Beverly O’Neill and Sandra Leeming.

Memorials can be made to the charity of your choice in his name. A celebration of life will be held later this summer in Emo, Ontario.