WILLIAM “BILL” DAVID HAMILTON

It’s with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of William David Hamilton (AKA Bill, Billy, Billy-boy) on June 5, 2024. He was born on November 14, 1969, to David and Darlene Hamilton in Emo, Ontario. He grew up on his family’s farm in Woodyatt (Devlin), with his many siblings.

Bill was predeceased by his loving mother Darlene; and his idol of a big brother Gordon; he was also predeceased by several close friends including Tom Pollard, Bruce Johnson, and Shelley McKinnon; He is survived by his father David Hamilton; his siblings Ann Hamilton, Debbie Hamilton, Jenny Biasiol (Rudy), Justin Hamilton, Cheryl McEvoy (Bill), Valerie Parliament (Greg); his many nieces and nephews Jaclyn Doornwaard (Garrett), David Gill (Linda Kuzma), Tyson Gill (Florence Maclaurin), Jessie Schaum, Carly Schaum (James Booty), Ryan and Rhylie Biasiol, Liam McEvoy, Aidan and Ella Parliament, and Logan, Evan, and Jaycie Hamilton; great-niece and nephews Olivia Gill, Caleb Polonoski, and Felix Gill; his daughters Tanna Gurski (Matt) and Mya Hamilton (Dyson Holmes); his grandchildren Kade and Jax Gurski; several close friends and cousins; and his cherished dog Peanut.

Bill was a one-of-a-kind son, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend. He never shied away from expressing his pride and love for his children and grandchildren, and enjoyed bragging about them to all of his friends and family members.

Bill’s favourite pastimes included fishing, hunting, listening to good tunes, watching storms roll in, reminiscing, and “shootin’ the sh*t” with friends and family – whether it was his early morning coffee chats on the phone, dropping in to check on loved ones, or an evening nightcap. He was always happy to add to his long list of people to share this pastime with.

Bill worked for many years as a carpenter and would often bring his daughters by the job sites to show them his accomplishments. They in turn would give him a hand as he taught them aspects of his trade. He spoke fondly about his many “clients” who hired him over the years, and about how often by the end of a “job,” he had made another friend. In recent years, Bill got back to his childhood “roots” and proclaimed himself a farmer, learning from Farmer Ken – you could see his smile from a mile away when he was on his tractor.

Bill was famous for giving nicknames to many family members and friends, and if he hadn’t given you one, he just hadn’t decided on the perfect one yet. He also had a knack for making up or borrowing original sayings, which could probably make up a small dictionary. He was very skilled at switching up song lyrics on a dime, kind of like the Al Yankovic of Woodyatt.

He might have been a “tough guy,” but he was also artistic and enjoyed things like making arrangements out of wild flowers with his daughters; he wore his heart on his sleeve, and was very sentimental. Such as the time his boat motor died on the Rainy River while he and Mya were out. He picked up a small piece of driftwood to use as a paddle and got them back to the farm safely. Afterward, he wrote the date on it and encouraged Mya to keep it as a memento of their exciting day on the river.

He liked to make things fun and special for those around him, like hiding money in the hay bales for the kids to find, tractor rides, bonfires and camp-outs, and the nine hole golf course on the farm.

Bill always joked with his daughters (but was likely serious) about them writing a book about him – they would joke that it would most likely be a “short story at best (large font, double spaced)” – their cheeks would hurt from laughing. Maybe this will be the first chapter…

A celebration of life will be held later in the summer, with friends and family. His ashes will be spread according to his wishes, at a few of his favourite places.

Life will never be the same without him, but we can find solace knowing that he will be watching over those he loved, and that his quirky sayings and mannerisms will live on. He will be loved and greatly missed.

As Bill would say… Tada!