WILLIAM “BILL” BARANOWSKI

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of William Alexander “Bill” Baranowski on March 15, 2024.

Bill was born on June 2, 1940, in Emo, Ontario, to Michael and Paulina Baranowski. He attended elementary school in Emo, and graduated from Fort Frances High School. He was a longtime employee of Bell Canada up until his retirement.

Bill enjoyed hockey games and at times traveled to cheer for his favourite teams. He was always charting hockey pools to keep the games interesting. Bill had a big heart, always had a joke up his sleeve and a smirk on his face, and he was always there to help anyone in need.

Bill was predeceased by his parents; his sisters Mary, Olga, Nettie, Stella, Pauline and Irene; and his brothers Michael, John and Daniel. He is survived by his sister Julia (Howard) Burns and family of Thunder Bay, Ontario; his sisters-in-law Irene and Amy Baranowski of Fort Frances, Ontario, and sister-in-law Iris Baranowski of Cranbrook, British Columbia; as well as numerous nieces and nephews across Canada.

Many thanks go out to Bill’s close friend, Dave Ball, who was there to help and support him through the past several years during which he faced many health challenges.

A funeral service will follow at a later date. If friends so desire, donations to the Diabetes Society of Canada or a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.