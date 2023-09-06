It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved family member Willard Lougheed, at the age of 92. He was born on the family farm in Emo, Ontario, to Israel and Elma Lougheed. The sixth child of ten, he enjoyed a lifetime surrounded by extended family and dear friends. Growing up on the family farm Willard built a strong work ethic, overseeing the pigs and always having the wood stove stocked and burning at a young age. As Willard got older, he began working with his father in carpentry, however, his first interest was trucks. Willard’s first truck started a career of hauling pulp wood and gravel. Willard continued to help his father in carpentry, building the Lougheed family home and storefront. In 1955, Willard married Dorothy Curtis and they split their time between Sioux Narrows and Off Lake Corner. Once known as a good carpenter Willard was never out of work and he began his own carpentry business. The couple later settled in Sioux Narrows, where Willard built their family home on Lake of the Woods, where they raised their two daughters Carol Ann and Vicky. His work can be seen and enjoyed throughout Sioux Narrows, Nestor Falls and Ear Falls.

Willard was the most genuine, modest man with a strong wit and the ability to stop the room with a clever comment. He was well known for his craftsmanship and his ability to land a tree on a dime. A chainsaw was second nature to him, and he was most happy cutting and hauling wood. Willard made some lasting memories with he and Dorothy’s Snake Bay neighbours, friendships that they both cherished over the years. He became especially close with Josef Altbauer, with whom he worked for ten years. Willard enjoyed travelling with Dorothy across Canada, United States and Asia. In his later years, Willard loved sitting by the lake, beer in hand, surrounded by his family reminiscing about the good ol’ days.

He will be deeply missed and remembered by his loving wife Dorothy; daughter Vicky (William) Glowa; sister Donna Stewart; son-in-law Greg Steele; grandchildren, Curtis (Merle), Brendan (Crystal), Glenn (Nicole) Steele, Meagan (Cole) Hartle and Sarah Glowa; great-grandchildren Cooper, Maya, Madeline, Avery, Cameran, Reed, Lauren and Levi; brothers-in-law Raymond Stewart and Robert Judson and sister-in-law Jean Lougheed; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by daughter Carol Ann Steele; parents Israel and Elma Lougheed; in-laws Frank and Lily Curtis; sisters Irene Lougheed, Leone Halverson, Edra Nielson, Olive Stewart and Alice Judson; brothers Orval Lougheed, Alfred Lougheed, and Gerald Lougheed; sisters-in-law Pearl Lougheed and Laura Lougheed; brothers-in-law Emil Halverson, Tom Nielson and Nels Stewart.

Funeral service will be held Saturday, September 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Lake of the Woods Chapel, Sioux Narrows, Ontario. A luncheon will follow.

If family and friends so desire, donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or a charity of your choosing.

Condolences may be sent to www.bardal.ca.