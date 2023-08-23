Our hearts are broken of the sudden loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Wesley William Jacobs on August 15, 2023.
He was born in Emo, Ontario, on February 17, 1938 and raised on his Alberton Township property by his grandparents Ruby and William Jacobs. In his young years he helped with the dairy farm along with raising chickens and always had a fondness for any stray kitten that arrived.
Dad met his life long companion Helen in early 1960’s and they were inseparable ever since. Along with raising their three children, gardening together and travelling all over Canada and the U.S.A., many adventures were had.
In their early years of marriage Dad cut and hauled pulpwood and operated the Alberton Township grader for a number of years. Had his own excavation and sand and gravel business along with snowplowing and septic field installations. He could fix anything and if parts were not available he would make his own.
Dad was devoted to his family and was always there to help them with any projects they took on. He was a very good role model to his children Lois (Roger), Myrna (John), Jonathan (Lorelei); grandchildren Ashley (Aaron), Matthew, Michael, Matea, Avalee; great-grandchild Dylan.
His greatest loss was his son-in-law Jack in 2014
We will have a come and go time at his daughter’s residence in International Falls, Minnesota, (2659 Town Road 403 West) on Sunday, September 10, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm. We welcome Dad’s friends and family to come and share a memory with his immediate family during this time. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada (heartandstroke.ca).
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.