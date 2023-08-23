Our hearts are broken of the sudden loss of our beloved husband, father, grandfather Wesley William Jacobs on August 15, 2023.

He was born in Emo, Ontario, on February 17, 1938 and raised on his Alberton Township property by his grandparents Ruby and William Jacobs. In his young years he helped with the dairy farm along with raising chickens and always had a fondness for any stray kitten that arrived.

Dad met his life long companion Helen in early 1960’s and they were inseparable ever since. Along with raising their three children, gardening together and travelling all over Canada and the U.S.A., many adventures were had.