WENDY JANE CROWE (nee CAWSTON)

Sadly, the family announces the peaceful passing of Wendy Jane Crowe, 67, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, at the La Verendrye Hospital with her family by her side after a year-long battle with cancer. Wendy was born September 25, 1955, to parents Mihlan and Betty Cawston. She was united in marriage to Raymond Crowe on February 2, 1974. Together they raised their two children, Becky and Robbie. Wendy began her career at CIBC, where she worked for over 35 years. At the bank, she worked her way from teller to small business account manager. She was very proud of her accomplishments and the relationships she built along her path. After retirement, she enjoyed and cherished time spent with the “bank ladies.”

Wendy loved her sports. She was an avid Toronto Blue Jays Fan, Minnesota Vikings fan and loved watching the Toronto Maple Leafs with her husband Ray. Wendy could tell you anything you wanted about players, trades and statistics. She will always be remembered as the “best hockey Grandma” by her grandchildren, their teammates and their families. Wendy never missed a game, could be found wearing her Canadian’s hoodie and cheering loudly, whether it be in person or in the last few months online. She also loved to watch them all play soccer. Wendy braved the cold, wet spring weather to watch Bodie, Alex and Andrew on the soccer field. She was and always will be their biggest fan.

Spending time with the family was so important to Mom. In her younger years, a lot of time was spent with her parents, siblings, friends and her children on Cawston Island. So many good memories were made in the sauna, on the deck and in the boat. Recently, Wendy enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren at Becky and Justin’s cabin. She was always busy in the kitchen cooking, cleaning and taking care of everyone.

Wendy will be greatly missed by her husband of 49 years, Ray. She is survived by her daughter Becky (Justin); son Robbie (Christy); her grandchildren Alex, Andrew and Bodie and her walking partner Jett. She will be remembered by her father Mihlan; brothers Blake (Alana), Mike (Jaqueline), Kevin (Jeanette), Brian (Nancy) and Mark (Jennifer); her mother-in-law Marvel (Minnie) Crowe and her in-laws Tom (Ruth), Fred (Lori), Bob (Tammy), Betty-Ann and Darrel. She is also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her mother Betty Cawston; her father-in-law Wallace Crowe; sister-in-law Donna Lee; brother-in-law Wayne Lee; and brother-in-law Nicholas Mainville.

Cremation will take place and a private family gathering will be held. If desired memorial donations may be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit.

