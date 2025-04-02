It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Walter Michael Wroblowsky, a beloved husband, father, grandparent, mentor and friend, who passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at the age of 81 in Hamilton, Ontario. He was born in the City of Winnipeg, on April 13, 1943, to Walter and Jean Wroblowsky (Gladu) Walter moved to the Atikokan Ontario area in 1964 where he met and wed the love of his life Carrol in 1965.

Walter Wroblowsky was a Staff Sergeant for the Ontario Provincial Police. He started his career in 1968 at the Emo detachment in Northern Ontario until 1986, General Headquarters in Toronto until 1991 and retired at the Sudbury detachment in 1996. Walter was also a Commissioned Officer (LT Naval Reserves, Cadet Cadre) RCSCC primarily with the #144 Fort Frances Royal Canadian Sea Cadets from 1975 on. He was known for his dedication to the community and to the First Nations policing. Walter cherished activities in the community with visiting local schools, regional activities and many get-togethers in the indigenous communities.

Walter Michael Wroblowsky is survived by his wife of 59 years Carrol Wroblowsky (Wedlake); son Walter Wroblowsky (Natalie); daughter Stacey Collins (Steve); grandchildren Nicholas, Felicia Cunha (Jesse), Liam, Abby, Sydney, Owen and Jack; great-grandchildren Bella, Archer, Dexter; sisters Linda (Herb) and Heather (Paul); and many sisters and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was predeceased by his sister Kathy (Ron).

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to your favourite charity.

Condolences may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com.