It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Walter Frederick Wensley (Wally) on February 3, 2025 at the age of 62. Wally was born July 13, 1962. He was the youngest of four children, born just minutes after his older sister Wendy. He loved growing up in Nestor Falls and moved with the family to Atikokan in the summer of 1977. Wally worked in a variety of odd jobs but found his passion in mining. Unfortunately, a mining accident led to the end of his working career.

He was an author and published his first book “Yorkie” in 2011 with Author House. One of Wally’s favourite pastimes was grabbing Roxy and heading to Nickleby Lake to hang out with family. His sons were everything to him. He was so proud of them. He was amazed with Dan’s magic talents and Matt’s goal tending talents playing hockey. A greatest joy in life for Wally was becoming a grandpa to Teagen and Asher. They were blessings that brought him much happiness.

He was a crossword addict, enjoyed jumbos and he was the biggest Maple Leaf fan. He watched all the oldies on the TV and was a big fan of the Game Show Network. Wally loved to cook and was famous for his Wally burgers, BBQ pizza and Caesar salad dressing. He was a sentimental man and had a great sense of humour. He thought he was a good dancer but got lost at the disco. He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend.

Wally is survived by his wife, the love of his life Roxanne; sons Danny (grandson Asher), Matt (granddaughter Teagan); siblings Cheryl (Len) Wilson, Rick (Char) Wensley, Wendy (Eli) Kempf; father-in-law Gerald Thurier; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother-in-law Margaret Thurier and his parents Al and Bernice Wensley.

A memorial service with family will take place at a later date.