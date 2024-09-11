VIVIAN SARAH VINCENT FOSTER (nee COOPER)

Vivian Sarah Vincent Foster passed away peacefully on September 4, 2024, in her 102nd year. She spent her final days in the company of loving family members. Vivian was born in Markdale, Ontario, on July 27, 1923, to parents T.S. (Tommy) and Beth Cooper.

Vivian was united in marriage to William (Bill) Foster in 1948 in Toronto. Throughout her life, Vivian always put her family first. When Bill announced that he was being transferred by the Department of Lands and Forests to the railroad village of White River, she was unfazed. The adventure continued with later moves to Fort Frances and Toronto.

Vivian and Bill planned to retire in her newly renovated childhood home in Markdale. Unfortunately, Bill tragically passed away a few days prior to their move from Toronto, leaving Vivian to begin life anew in her family home. She was always positive minded and built lasting friendships through Annesley United Church, Friends of the Library and craft groups. She loved tennis and at age 88 could still be found with her friends playing on the Markdale courts. She loved hockey and as a devoted Toronto Maple Leafs fan, never ceased cheering them on.

Vivian made her home in Markdale a magical place for her family. She was always waiting on the side porch to welcome everyone with hugs. Walks to the Markdale post office and downtown shops, badminton games, ice cream treats at Chapman’s, toboggan runs off the deck, riding the lawnmower, the enchantment of the Christmas village and a never-ending supply of butter tarts and chocolate chip cookies made weekend and summer visits incredibly special.

Grandma Vivian took great pleasure in watching her grandchildren grow into adulthood. Having graduated from the University of Toronto as a teacher, she encouraged them to pursue higher education and travel. She welcomed their partners into the family with much love and was so excited to embrace five great-granddaughters.

In recent years, Vivian moved to a retirement home in Waterloo. This brought her closer to her son, Tom, and the wonderful, loving care of daughter-in-law, Margie. She lived a long and healthy life full of love. We are thankful for her positive influence on all our lives and will miss her deeply.

Vivian is survived by her three children: Marnie Cumming and husband Jim, grandsons Brendan (Eleni), Adam (Meesun); Tom Foster and wife Margie, grandsons Kyle (Laura) and Ben (Gloria); Paul Foster and wife Diane, granddaughters Laura (Mauni), Brooke (Greg); great-granddaughters Clara, Abby, Delsie, Zoe, and Rene. Vivian was predeceased by her husband William Foster in 1989.

A graveside service will take place at the Markdale Cemetery, 234-240 Main Street E, Markdale, on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. A reception will follow at Annesley United Church, 82 Toronto Street S, Markdale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Vivian Foster’s memory can be made to the Markdale Hospital, Centre Grey Health Services Foundation (cghsfoundation.com/donation-form).