VICTORIA (ELAINE) BONE (nee GOSSELIN)

The family of Elaine Bone announces her peaceful passing on April 7, 2025, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.

Elaine, as she was known, was born in Fort Frances on May 24, 1933, to Alfred and Elizabeth Gosselin. She lived all her life in Fort Frances and met the love of her life Douglas Bone. They married July 25, 1951 and had four beautiful boys together.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons Doug (Melissa), Don (Donna), and Dave. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings Fred, Joyce and Keith.