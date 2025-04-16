VICTORIA (ELAINE) BONE (nee GOSSELIN)

The family of Elaine Bone announces her peaceful passing on April 7, 2025, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances.
Elaine, as she was known, was born in Fort Frances on May 24, 1933, to Alfred and Elizabeth Gosselin. She lived all her life in Fort Frances and met the love of her life Douglas Bone. They married July 25, 1951 and had four beautiful boys together.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons Doug (Melissa), Don (Donna), and Dave. She also leaves behind nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings Fred, Joyce and Keith.
Elaine was predeceased by her parents Alfred and Elizabeth; siblings Ken, Bob and Laura; her husband Douglas; and son Dale.
She was a homemaker busying herself with many crafts, including woodworking with Doug. She loved to go camping at Caliper Lake, playing Bingo and trips to Las Vegas. She was a member of TOPS and the Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
At Elaine’s request cremation has taken place and there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Royal Canadian Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Branch 29.