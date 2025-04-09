VELMA COLLEEN GUSTAFSON (née GADD)

January 6, 1937 – April 7, 2025

Colleen Gustafson was active and giving. She was a creative knitter, crocheter, quilter, decorator, crafter and seamstress. She was a lifelong resident of Fort Frances who spent long summer days at the cabin on Busy Island. She worked for J.A. Mathew and the federal government but was happiest spending time with family and friends. She loved getting together with the girls for coffee and would plan for days when it was her turn to host bridge night. She was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and daughter. She loved and was loved. Colleen packed a lot into her 88 years and left an indelible mark on many, but sadly, we lost her on April 7, 2025.

Born Velma Colleen Gadd on January 6, 1937, she was the middle of Elva and Maclennan Gadd’s five daughters. She married Allan Gustafson in 1956, and together, they built their families: Allana (Carl) Hogard of Thunder Bay and their sons Michael and Kurtis (Jessica); and Dean (Kathy) Gustafson and his sons Jeffrey (Samantha), Derrick, and Alex. Colleen also leaves behind her beloved great-grandson, Lane Hogard.

Cherishing her memory are her sister Sandra (Doug) Judson; brothers-in-law Victor (Beverley) Gustafson, Albert (Karen) Gustafson, and Ed Bodnar; sister-in-law Clarice Gustafson; and many nieces and nephews. Colleen loved her summers at the cabin with David Gustafson’s family (Brenda and Jillian) and Howard Hampton’s family (Shelley, Sarah, and Jonathan).

She was predeceased by her husband Allan of 59 years; her sisters and brother-in-laws Maxine (Jim) Inkster, Glenda (George) Scott, and Bernice (Melvin) Cain; in-laws Stanley Gustafson, Helen Bodnar, Gladys (Dunn) Sampson, Elsa (George) Hampton; and nephews Ken Hampton and Dale Gustafson.

Colleen did not like a fuss, so she requested cremation and that no service would be held.

Do not forget your times with her, or consider donating to Riverside Healthcare (Emo Health Centre) or the charity of your choice.

We offer our heartfelt thanks to the staff at Emo Health Centre for their exceptional care in her last days with us.

