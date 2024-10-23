TRINITY SHARON-EVE CARON MAGGRAH

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Trinity Maggrah, 23, of Mishkeegogamang First Nation.

Trinity was born on January 13, 2001, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to loving parents Kendall and Tanya Maggrah.

Trinity’s beautiful smile and magnetic personality brought joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a profound love for singing and dancing, often lighting up a room with her vibrant spirit and infectious laughter. Trinity cherished the warmth of summer, spending countless hours by the water, where she felt most at peace. She loved sitting by a fire, surrounded by family and friends.