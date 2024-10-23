TRINITY SHARON-EVE CARON MAGGRAH

Niizho Biinesiik
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beautiful daughter, Trinity Maggrah, 23, of Mishkeegogamang First Nation.
Trinity was born on January 13, 2001, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, to loving parents Kendall and Tanya Maggrah.
Trinity’s beautiful smile and magnetic personality brought joy to everyone who had the privilege of knowing her. She had a profound love for singing and dancing, often lighting up a room with her vibrant spirit and infectious laughter. Trinity cherished the warmth of summer, spending countless hours by the water, where she felt most at peace. She loved sitting by a fire, surrounded by family and friends.
She was predeceased by her grandfather Ron Yerxa and her grandmother Sharon Wendy Lean (Arvo), both of whom who will forever hold a special place in our hearts. Trinity is survived by her parents Kendall and Tanya (Joe); she is remembered by her sister Alexis and grandmother Evelyn LaChapelle; her uncles Chris Caron, and Kevin Maggrah (Andrea); and aunt Kristine Courchine (Kevin), along with numerous family members and friends.
Niizho Biinesiik’s memory will forever be cherished by all who knew her.
A traditional wake and service will take place on October 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m., at the Couchiching First Nation Multi-Purpose Building; service to follow on October 17, 2024, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
Pallbearers: Justin James Belmore, Caleb Smith, Christopher Caron, Patrick Yerxa, Clayton Bundz, Kevin Yerxa, Evan McCabe, Kenton Yerxa.
If anyone so chooses to make any donations in lieu of flowers, they can do so by feeding the people who are without homes and struggling.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.