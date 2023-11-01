Kiitia’Benez

The family of Travis Scott Smith (Kiitia’Benez) announce his sudden passing on October 21, 2023, at his residence on Naicatchewenin First Nation. Travis was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on May 1, 1984, to Lisa Smith and Gary Councillor. Left to cherish his memory are his parents Lisa and Gary; daughter Annalise Smith; son Kane Scott Smith; his Grampa John “Fred” Smith; his brother Tyler Smith (Sam) and their children Harley, Walker and Rylee Smith. He will be greatly missed by his uncles Orville (Connie), Curtis and Duane Smith; aunts Priscilla and Doreen (Jason) Smith.

He also will be greatly missed by his cousins Alyssa, Taryn, Monica, Wendel, Braden, Darian, Kersten, Gracie, Gabriel, Tim, Joelle, Benjamin and Zoe Smith; Jordan Malcolm, Riel and Nathaniel Councillor and Lynette Vogel; his great-nephews Hunter, Naise, Kenzie and Henry Pitchenese, Westyn Smith-Calder and Theodore Smith; his great-nieces Harper, Danielle and Kennedi Smith, Leighton, Kaily and Posie Councillor; great-aunts Delia and Lorraine Smith, Elsie Green and Florence Yerxa; and great-uncles Calvin, Wayne and Gilbert Smith.

Travis was predeceased by his grandmother Eliza Smith and uncle Charles “Wesley” Smith.

Travis (Mork) Smith had a loveable personality, he was very outgoing, loved talking with people, especially his friends/relatives. He loved to laugh and joke with family.

He attended school in Whitefish Bay and there he played hockey and enjoyed ice fishing with his (late) uncle Daniel who he missed dearly.

He listened to all sorts of music and even old school country. Trav liked to play cards and he was very good at cribbage. He enjoyed watching sports. He liked his T.V. shows, especially “Seinfeld.” He once said he can watch over and over and still makes him laugh. He also loved to dog-sit and take care of Mya, Kiko, and Casey Jones.

Trav did earn a line-cook certificate and worked at various places in the Rainy River District.

He enjoyed hanging out with the uncles/aunties and enjoyed visits from his nephews and nieces who just lived across the road.

Service for Travis was held at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario, on Friday, October 27, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. with Gilbert Smith officiating. A reception followed at Northridge.

Pallbearers were his uncle Duane, nephew Walker and cousins Wendel, Braden Benjamin and Gabriel Smith and Riel and Nathaniel Councillor.

As per Tavis’ wishes he will be cremated and laid to rest between his grandmother and uncle in the Naicatcewenin First Nation Cemetery.

Fly High Morky!