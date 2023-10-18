With sorrow, we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, and friend Tommy Hawk. Tommy was born in Emo, Ontario, to parents Charlie and Bella Hawk.
He leaves behind his special friend Sarah Johnson; brother Jack Hawk from Manitou Rapids; nieces Beatrice, Claudia, Samantha, Marcella, Sherrise, Harriet, Geraldine, Leona, Bev, Agnes, Gerry, Frankie, Arthur, Sonny-vieve, and Willie. Tom also leaves numerous grandchildren.
He strived for higher education in completing a series of University courses. He was very adept to journalism. Tom worked as a postmaster before making his way north to Sioux Lookout. He worked for Wawatay, with First Nations Health Authority, and as a manager for Indian Friendship Centre in Dryden. He worked as a mental health counsellor for many First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario until his retirement.
He loved dancing, whether it was the pow wow or modern dance. Tommy and Sonny-vieve would jig to the Beverley Hillbillies on the family’s black and white TV. His favourite community was Mishkeegogamang. He considered it as his home. He enjoyed fishing, occasional camping with his dog, and arguing about the politics of current events. Tom was very kind and worked hard in healing people’s struggles or life’s challenges. He was a problem solver in his own way.
He is predeceased by his parents; brothers Freddy and Frank; and sister Dorothy; nieces and nephews Denise, Jeanette, Alfie, Nicole, and Dennis.
Family and friends are invited to attend at Northridge Funeral home in Emo on Thursday, October 19, 2023, for visitation from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Service will begin on Friday, October 20, 2023, at the gymnasium in Manitou Rapids at 10 a.m.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.