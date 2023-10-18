With sorrow, we announce the passing of our brother, uncle, and friend Tommy Hawk. Tommy was born in Emo, Ontario, to parents Charlie and Bella Hawk.

He leaves behind his special friend Sarah Johnson; brother Jack Hawk from Manitou Rapids; nieces Beatrice, Claudia, Samantha, Marcella, Sherrise, Harriet, Geraldine, Leona, Bev, Agnes, Gerry, Frankie, Arthur, Sonny-vieve, and Willie. Tom also leaves numerous grandchildren.

He strived for higher education in completing a series of University courses. He was very adept to journalism. Tom worked as a postmaster before making his way north to Sioux Lookout. He worked for Wawatay, with First Nations Health Authority, and as a manager for Indian Friendship Centre in Dryden. He worked as a mental health counsellor for many First Nation communities in northwestern Ontario until his retirement.