November 28, 1968 – May 28, 2023

It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Todd Allen Eyolfson. Loving father of Tyler; cherished son of Dolores; also survived by brothers Daryl (Colleen), their sons Brett and Dustin (Natasha), their son Eli; brother Brian (Jenn) Beauchemin, his sons Matt and Cody; wife Joy; as well as numerous Aunts, Uncles and cousins in Manitoba and the Yukon. He was predeceased by his father Ron in 2003, his paternal Grandparents Svein (Loa) Eyolfson and his maternal Grandparents Lionel (Ionia) Beauchemin of Gimli, MB, his Aunt and Godmother Judy Beauchemin of Alaska, and Uncle Jack (Gloria) Zacharias of Winnipeg as well as his cousins Alex Cochrane of the Yukon and Brian’s son Stephen Beauchemin of MB.

Todd was born in Winnipeg and lived in Gimli, MB until the family moved to Fort Frances in 1970 and then to Bradford, ON in early 1984. He attended Robert Moore Public School, then Westfort High School for his first semester of Grade 9. He spent the second semester in Barrie, ON and completed the remainder of high school in Bradford, ON. He attended Wilfred Laurier University in Waterloo, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Mathematics Honours, Chartered Accountancy, Option Information Systems and Accounting System in 1992.

He had a very early interest in computers and saved to purchase his first Commodore 64 at the age of 12. During High School, he excelled at mathematics, participating in the Grade 9 Pascal Math Contest, in which he placed 11th in northwestern Ontario. These interests eventually took him into his chosen field of work.

He was on the Bradford High School curling team, that competed at the Ontario Regional Championship. He was also a Padi Certified Advanced Open Water Scuba Diver, travelling regularly all over the world. His son Tyler travelled with him several times to Mexico, where he also qualified for his scuba diving and dove with Todd and his wife.

Todd loved and was very proud of his son Tyler. They would spend once or twice a week on Facetime and played computer games together as often as possible – even while he was travelling.

He was also proud of his Icelandic heritage, jokingly referring to himself as a “Viking,” travelling twice to Iceland and meeting distant family while there.

After becoming a Certified General Accountant in 1992, he worked in public practice for Dunwoody & BDO Accounting Firms in Dryden ad Fort Frances. During this time he became very interested in the CaseWare accounting software and in 1996 he joined CaseWare in Toronto. As Director of Education, he worked on developing and delivering learning programs and consulting on CaseWare Desktop and Cloud applications for over 26 years. He provided in-person consulting sessions in Canada, the U.S., the Caribbean, Iceland, Dubai UAE, Taipei Taiwan and in Spanish in Mexico, San Jose Costa Rica, Panama City Panama, and many other places.

He had received his CPA in 2014 and his CITP in 2016. He served on CGA Ontario Chapter Boards and chaired the CGA Windsor Chapter Board during the period of 1998-2010. He also served on the discipline committee. Todd chaired the Annual Conference and presented at numerous Accounting Conferences across North America. He also served on the Rotary Club.

CaseWare International created an award in his honour, showcasing the impact he had made in their company, with him as the first recipient. It will be awarded annually to the staff member who demonstrates the values of the company that Todd had exemplified – great client services, mentoring, working well with others, professionalism, and pursuit of excellence. It was named The Todd Eyolfson Mr or Mrs CaseWare Award, and was presented to Todd via Zoom shortly before his passing. Members, staff and management then each shared memories and funny stories, as well as words of appreciation for how much his mentoring and friendship meant and how he had individually helped them.

They spoke about him being a kind soul with an easy smile, authentic caring ways and high volume charisma. He was an exceptional member of CaseWare International for over 26 years, holding various roles on the team, and was known for his dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment. He was a valued employee, a beloved friend and a source of inspiration for many of them. They said that he consistently demonstrated a remarkable work ethic and that he had contributed significantly to their collective success; his expertise and creativity will always be remembered. He was not only a professional colleague, but a mentor, a teacher and a dear friend who always went above and beyond to do whatever was necessary to help.

He was a joy to be around. His qualities of kindness, intelligence and unwavering passion were truly cherished by those around him and his dedication was admirable.

Todd’s presence will be deeply missed, but he will forever live on in our memories and hearts.

A come and go Celebration of Life will take place at the Royal Canadian Legion at 250 Scott Street, Fort Frances on Friday, June 23 between noon and 3 p.m.

Cremation has taken place and a private family internment will take place at a later date in Riverside cemetery.

If so desired, donations may be made on his behalf to Canadian Cancer Care at 1093 Barton Street, Thunder Bay, ON, P7B 5N3, with notification going to his family.