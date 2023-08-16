TOBY SHANE MUNRO

June 19, 1970 – August 5, 2023

It is with broken hearts that the family of Toby Munro announces his passing on August 5, 2023, in Thunder Bay, Ont., at the age of 53. Toby worked as a Manager of Facilities and Operations for the Northwest Catholic School Board for many years. Toby was an avid sports enthusiast. He was president of the Mens Basketball League in Fort Frances, as well as referee and player. He loved golf (except when he sliced the ball and threw his club!). He was a master foosball player, he loved poker, chess and any game that he was bound to win. He loved concerts and music and was always up to travel and enjoyed any time spent with friends. Toby kept us all entertained with his various Tiktok videos, memes and poems. He could weave a good yarn with his funny storytelling and his clever, witty remarks were always well-delivered. He enjoyed a good conspiracy theory and never shied away from a good debate.

Toby had an incredible work ethic and the town of Fort Frances benefited from his engineering on the Fort Frances Waterfront, the soccer fields, and the new build of St. Mary school. He fiercely loved his family and was incredibly loyal to those he loved. He was loved by all, and left a lasting impression on anyone who had the good chance to know him.

Toby will always be remembered by his loving father Keith Munro; his son Tyler Munro (Wendy); his girlfriend Denise; his brother Cory Munro (Theresa); and his nieces Taylor Raison (Ben), Kaitlin Munro; and numerous aunties, uncles and cousins. He will also be missed by his constant companion Teddy.

He was predeceased by his beloved mother Betty Jean Munro.

A celebration of life will take place at the Devlin Hall on Friday, August 18, at 4:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest at a later date.

Contributions are encouraged to FFHS Endowment Fund, 440 McIrvine Rd N, For Frances, Ont., P9A 3T8, as funds will be put to use for a sports scholarship in Toby Munro’s name.

