The family of Timothy Wayne Luoma announce his passing on the afternoon of August 31, 2024, at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, after a sudden illness.

Tim was born to Eero and Shirley Luoma on February 17, 1959, in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Tim (known by so many around town as “the Purolator Guy”) had retired from Purolator after 37 years of service this past February. He had been enjoying his free time cruising around the countryside and enjoying the sights and scenery of northwestern Ontario with Joy and Sam, not to mention shooting the breeze with the neighbours, Christina, and his grandkids out by the garage. Despite living in Fort Frances, he frequently made visits to his home town of Thunder Bay to visit his family, and continued to do so up until the week he passed.