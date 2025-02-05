Ojibway name, One who represents the black bear

August 12, 1995 – January 29, 2025

It is with great sadness that the family announces our beloved Tia-Raylene Medicine of Mishkosiminiziibiing (Big Grassy River First Nation) began her journey to the spirit world on January 29, 2025 at the age of 29 years. Tia-Raylene was born in Fort Frances, Ontario on August 12, 1995, the daughter of Sherrise (John) Copenace and David Medicine Jr. She is predeceased by her maternal grandmother Melvina Copenace; paternal grandfather David Medicine Sr.; aunts Lorraine BigGeorge and Glendoris Medicine; uncles Donald, Albert, Marshall, John Copenace and Arnold Kingbird.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her beloved son, Legend Alec-James Archie who was her pride and joy; parents Sherrise (John) Copenace and David Medicine Jr.; brothers Damion (Lucy) Medicine, Isaiah Medicine, and Zander Copenace; sisters Jerilyn Medicine, Sharlyn (Dominick) Copenace, Tamara McMillen, and Elena Copenace; nieces Kimberly Morrison, Amber-Leigh Morrison, Charleigh Morrison, Denali Medicine, Monica Medicine, Damianna Medicine, Gemma Medicine, Creedence Medicine, Janessa Medicine, and Sadie Medicine; nephews Ivan Morrison, Hazen King, Jeremiah Bergman, and Lance Bouchard; paternal grandmother Marion Medicine (nee Kingbird); maternal grandfather Jack Hawk; aunts Carol Copenace, Lindsay Copenace, Vanessa Copenace, and Sylvia Medicine; uncles Fred Copenace, David Copenace, Shannon Copenace, Darrell Medicine, Arlan Medicine, and Myron Medicine; also surviving Tia-Raylene is her former spouse and father of her child, Corbin Archie, whom she still shared a mutual love and respect for; and many more relatives and friends.

Tia was a kind and generous person; if she could lend a hand or help someone out, she would – without hesitation. Her laugh was contagious. She had a smile that could light the darkest room. The love that she had for her siblings was unshakable. Tia enjoyed playing bingo, going on road trips, spending time with family – she always made sure to make it to any family gathering, holiday and event. In her leisure time she could often be found drawing, beading, and sewing. Upon completing the Azhemiinigoziwin Program through Seven Generations Education Institute, she found a love for the Anishinaabe culture and enjoyed dancing at powwows, and attending sweat lodge ceremonies. She was also a certified eyelash technician – her favourite client was her mom. Most importantly Tia was a devoted mother; her life revolved around her son – she was always there to provide her love, support and guidance. Whether she was cheering him on the sidelines as he danced at powwows or encouraging him to always try his best, she always showed up and never missed an opportunity to teach him something new.

A traditional wake was held on Monday, February 3, at Big Grassy First Nation with a funeral service on Tuesday, February 4, with Tommy Councillor as elder.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.