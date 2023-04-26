On April 17, 2023 Thre Aspen Blue Windego, 16, passed suddenly in his hometown of Fort Frances, Ontario. Thre was born in Thunder Bay on October 12, 2006. Thre was a beloved son, grandson, father, brother, nephew, uncle,and friend. Thre loved the outdoors, fishing and exploring. He could finish a whole Hawaiian pizza. And was a pro at catching sturgeon. Thre had a a beautiful smile and a huge heart, he loved helping others, even when Thre was experiencing his own hardships he always went above and beyond to help others when he could.
Thre adored his papa Harry. His favourite adventures would be travelling and being his papa’s helper. They shared an incredible bond and were each others greatest teachers.
Thre loved expressing himself through poetry and music. Thre proudly shared the music he created through “SoundCloud’ and you can find his music here: https://soundcloud.com/malusintentio/tracks.
Thre is survived by his father Leslie Maki; sister Autumn Windego (Tyler Medicine) and nieces Layla and Vega; Daishea Jade Smith and Thre’s son Keynon Nereyus George Smith; and his Kokum Ann Windego. Forever loved and remembered by auntie Valarie Malaluan (Gilbert Malaluan and Chance Windego), those who opened their homes and hearts to Thre; his family and friends Marilyn Menson, Darlene Menson, Laura Menson, Vernon Menson, Trista Reynolds, Tisto, Yari (Tobias) Liam.
Thre is predeceased by his mother Theresa Luann Windego and grandparents Harry Windego and Mary Menson.
A traditional Wake will take place on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Northridge Funeral Home in Emo, Ontario, with a traditional service on Thursday, April 27, at 10:00 a.m. also at Northridge Funeral Home.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.