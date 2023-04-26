On April 17, 2023 Thre Aspen Blue Windego, 16, passed suddenly in his hometown of Fort Frances, Ontario. Thre was born in Thunder Bay on October 12, 2006. Thre was a beloved son, grandson, father, brother, nephew, uncle,and friend. Thre loved the outdoors, fishing and exploring. He could finish a whole Hawaiian pizza. And was a pro at catching sturgeon. Thre had a a beautiful smile and a huge heart, he loved helping others, even when Thre was experiencing his own hardships he always went above and beyond to help others when he could.

Thre adored his papa Harry. His favourite adventures would be travelling and being his papa’s helper. They shared an incredible bond and were each others greatest teachers.