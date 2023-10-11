It is with heavy hearts that the family of Thomas “Tom” McCormick announce his passing on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in the comforts of his home with his beloved wife, daughter and son by his side. Tom was born June 28, 1948, in Fort Frances, Ont., to Edward and Margarit McCormick. He met the love of his life, Joanne Gouliquer, in 1970, and they married on May 26, 1973. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past year. Tom and Joanne welcomed the early arrival of their daughter Adele in December 1973, and in June 1977, welcomed the arrival of their son Thomas Jr., “Yogi.”

Tom was a hardworking man his entire life. He started his first job with CN in 1965, setting up signal systems when they established the CTC in Toronto. After this, Tom moved to Selko Mining, putting up power lines from Ignace to Atikokan; worked as a machine operator for George Armstrong Construction, then moved to Camp Robinson with his little family where he worked skidding for Minnesota Pulp and Paper. Tom applied for CN and started his career with them in June of 1975. Tom retired from CN in 2002 with an accumulated work history of 30 years with them. Tom was the chairman for the local BLE union for a number of years; assisted in the establishment of the Dawson Fire Department where he served as Chief and firefighter for several years as well. When he wasn’t busy working his full time job, Tom’s love for carpentry kept him busy. Whether he was helping his father-in-law with multiple building projects or working on various building projects throughout the Rainy River District, he always kept busy doing some type of carpentry work. Tom was always ready, willing and prepared to lend anyone a helping hand whenever they needed him. His latest project, at the age of 72, was the building of an owner’s cabin at a private fly-in resort that he completed with a crew of three in 2020.

Tom was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, uncle, great-uncle and friend. He would drop everything to ensure that he was there for his family. He loved his family tremendously and travelled across Canada to visit, support, help, console, and be there for his family. His love for his family and friends and willingness to do anything for them was evident in every action. Tom is described as the one who always ‘showed up’ for everything.

Tom was an avid outdoorsman. This was one of the reasons that he loved working for CN so much. He could be in the open air and enjoy nature as he worked. He loved fishing, his yearly hunting trips with his brother Al, his son Yogi and numerous nephews. Tom wanted to be in the comfort of his own home to the end of his life as he loved being able to be with his loved ones, watch the river flow, listening to the singing birds and see nature all around him from his deck and living room views.

Tom spent countless hours volunteering his time helping family and others with home projects, volunteering with the Knights of Columbus and the Catholic Church, tending to the cemetery and cutting grass whenever needed. He umpired for the RRDFL for many years and he really enjoyed the camaraderie between the teams and players. He was always happy to be called to umpire a game or tournament.

Tom is survived by his loving wife Joanne; his daughter Adele (Floyd); his son Yogi; grandchildren Amelia and Devin; his fur grandbaby Maxwell; sisters Cheryl Hughes and Leeann Arden; brother Cliff (Lorraine) McCormick; brother-in-law Brian Peacock; sisters-in-law Jean Moore, Robin McCormick, Linda McCormick, Betty McGuire and Gail Kelly; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews who he held close to his heart. Tom will be missed by his family more than words could ever express.

Tom was predeceased by his parents Ed and Marg; his mother- and father-in-law Tony and Rose Gouliquer; his brothers Jack, Al, Brian, Barry, and Len; his sister Marilyn Peacock; brothers-in-law George Arden, Marcel Gouliquer, Brian Sullivan, Ken Hughes, and Roger Tetreault; sisters-in-law Eva McCormick, Mabel McCormick, Darlene Armitage, Lucille Gouliquer-Sullivan, Karen (Susy) Gouliquer, and Anita Gouliquer and his fur babies Dottie and Zoe.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2023, at Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church in Pinewood at 11:00 a.m.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.