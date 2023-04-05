THOMAS SHEPAKEGET

It’s with great sadness we announce that Tom passed away at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances from colon cancer.

Tom was born to Rose and Thomas Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife Liza and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends who he loved all so dearly, too many to mention, taking many under his wings and loving them like his own family.

He was predeceased by parents Rose and Thomas Sr.; siblings Joseph, Frank Sr., Ray, Jean and Alice; his grandson Chase; and other relatives.