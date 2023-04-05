THOMAS SHEPAKEGET

Sah-gi-chi-way Gee-shik
It’s with great sadness we announce that Tom passed away at LaVerendrye Hospital in Fort Frances from colon cancer.
Tom was born to Rose and Thomas Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife Liza and many nieces, nephews, cousins, grandchildren and friends who he loved all so dearly, too many to mention, taking many under his wings and loving them like his own family.
He was predeceased by parents Rose and Thomas Sr.; siblings Joseph, Frank Sr., Ray, Jean and Alice; his grandson Chase; and other relatives.
Tom fished and worked hard all his life. He was even self employed. He worked for local camps and passed down his skills to many of the young men/women in his life. He also lead the community with traditional teachings/protocol for the pow wows in Onigaming. He carried the bundle for Moccasin Game and shared it with those who were wanting to learn. He was the coach back in the days for the Sabaskong Cubs men’s fastball team. Loved his bingo at the Couchiching Bingo Palace and their great staff, also his pals Charlie Windego and Joe Jack (his chauffeur) driving him to many places. He had many friends.
Wake took place at 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.
Funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Onigaming Gymnasium.
Elder Tommy Councillor conducted the burial ceremony.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo Ontario.