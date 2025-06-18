Waabshkanakwat
It is with profound sadness the family announces the tragic passing of Thomas James Morrison, 50, of Big Island First Nation on June 13, 2025, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.
Thomas was born April 12, 1975, in Rainy River, Ontario, to Lorraine and James Morrison. He was a member of Big Island First Nation and he followed the traditional teachings and traditional songs. He enjoyed attending Pow Wows, fishing and hunting.
He will be lovingly remembered by his children Cypress, Faron, Rainy, Brylee and their mother Darrlyn Loon; his sibling Laurie Morrison (Allan) and step-siblings Charlotte Joseph, Ginette Joseph and Tammy Joseph. Thomas is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.
Thomas was predeceased by his parents Lorraine and James; step-brother Donovan and step-mother Donna Joseph.
A traditional wake will be held on Wednesday, June 18, 2025 at 4 p.m. from the Big Island First Nation Round House, followed by a traditional service on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 10a.m. with Elder Tommy Councillor officiating.
Pallbearers will be Matt Copenace, Isaiah Medicine, Joey MacDonald, Carl Big George, Chuck Andy, Jonathan Jourdain, Mike Thunder and Sean Comegan.
Interment will take place in Morson Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.