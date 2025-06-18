It is with profound sadness the family announces the tragic passing of Thomas James Morrison, 50, of Big Island First Nation on June 13, 2025, at the Thunder Bay Regional Hospital.

Thomas was born April 12, 1975, in Rainy River, Ontario, to Lorraine and James Morrison. He was a member of Big Island First Nation and he followed the traditional teachings and traditional songs. He enjoyed attending Pow Wows, fishing and hunting.

He will be lovingly remembered by his children Cypress, Faron, Rainy, Brylee and their mother Darrlyn Loon; his sibling Laurie Morrison (Allan) and step-siblings Charlotte Joseph, Ginette Joseph and Tammy Joseph. Thomas is also survived by numerous uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews.