TERRANCE MCARTHUR PERKINS

“The song is ended but the memory lingers on” – Irving Berlin A beautiful soul left quietly and Peacefully on June 27, 2023 taking Flight 6 onward and upward to reunite with those gone before. He was one of the great ones, quick to smile and give a kind word. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh. Even his eyes were leaking when sharing memories or stories. He was such a softie. We all were so happy that we were able to spent precious time together at the last family reunion.

Terry was born on October 8, 1950, and grew up in Fort Frances, attending Robert Moore School, then Fort High, graduating in 1969. He loved music and together with friends became the Band ‘Flight 6,’ where he was the drummer. Later in 2000, they reunited for the High School All Years reunion, and played for the crowds. Terry and Bill Shine did an amazing drum playoff, feeding off each other.

He travelled in Canada with another band for a while, then returned to Fort to decide what he wanted to do.

Subsequently, he moved to Winnipeg, getting a Bachelor degree, and then a Master’s of Science in Family Studies.

Terry loved the lake in Fort, as well as fishing and camping, but not the cold winters. When a job became available in B.C., he moved to Victoria and the University where he took a job as a Research Co-ordinator, doing memory and aging research with seniors.

Terry’s passion was golf, and he mentored Blaine, and others when he could, or when they let him! He said about Blaine, “Man can that kid ever hit a good long shot.” He was impressed.

He enjoyed travelling to Hawaii with good friends, Gord Barnes and others, who shared the love of the sport. I’m sure several beverages were consumed as well. Good times and laughter had by all. He travelled to Germany twice and to Cuba to join our celebration of his niece Raelles’ wedding.

Dave and April will always remember the Salmon Charter they went on with Terry in 2019. He was reeling in the lines so many times his arms were burning, but he never stopped laughing.

He was predeceased by parents Milt and Vera (Budd) Perkins; and his sister Bonnie Wilde; as well as uncles, aunts and cousins.

Terry is survived by sister Janis (Perk) Abbott (Raymond); niece Raelle Jones (Arran), Parker and Paige; nephew Blaine Abbott (Erin), Jessica and Samantha; and niece Devon Abbott; brother-in-law Garry Wilde (Pia); nephew David Wilde (April), Macarthur Wilde (Shelby); niece Karen Peltomaki (Kevin), Josiah, Isaiah, Halen, Telia (Chris, baby Basil) and Lily; cousin Dianne Stahls (Barry) and her children and families.

Many other friends will also remember him fondly. We were all blessed to have him in our lives.

Devon says she will be listening to a playlist of all the great music that reminds her of you.

She knows Moebong is going to be waiting to greet you. Go golf your best round ever.

Kindness is contagious, Terry was certainly kind. Pass it on.

Terry’s Love lives on

In Memories that

Tug at your Heart

And in the smile

He still brings to your Face.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial will be held at a later date.

If you wish, donations can be made to “Best for Kitty” in Fort Frances or the humane society, or a charity of your choice. Terry had a special place in his heart for his cats.