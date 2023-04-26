TERRANCE LORNE DUNCAN

On December 4, 2022, Terrance, of Regina, Saskatchewan, passed away at the age of 73

years. Terry will lovingly be remembered by his children Sheri Duncan, Traci Mack (Phil), and Calvin Duncan-Landers (Maryanne); his grandchildren Amanda (Johann), D’Anna, Melina, Anthony and Cassandra; his great-grandchildren Leah, Atticus and Ruth; his sister Lynda Chessell (Ross); his nieces Terril, Emmy and Anna; as well as numerous cousins and close friends. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Doreen in 2021; his mother Louise Duncan and his father Fred Duncan.

Terry was born in Rainy River, Ontario, and spent his childhood in Northwestern Ontario surrounded by his close-knit family. He remained there where he worked as a “rink rat,” where he earned the nickname of “Batman.” Later, Dad started his career in law enforcement as a Constable with the Fort Frances police force. Dad concluded his career with the police force in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, where he went on to become an investigator for the Saskatchewan Provincial Government and continued to work until retirement.

Terry was very committed to serving those who have served our country. Dad was a life-long Legion member, president, past-president and eventually leader of the Legion branch #001 colour party. He really loved bringing them out on the field during the Roughrider football games.

Dad was an avid fan of the Montreal Canadiens, and he bled green for his beloved Riders. Terry was a great listener with a big heart. He also took great pride being involved in other social circles, helping countless friends and acquaintances he met along the way.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to your local branch of the Royal Canadian Legion in Terry’s name.

There will be a service to celebrate his life at the Victoria Club, 1300 Victoria Avenue, Regina, Sask., on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. A private burial for family will take place on Sunday, June 11, 2023, in Bengough, Sask.