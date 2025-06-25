It is with great sadness that the family of Taina Morrison announces her passing on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, at the age of 67. Taina passed away peacefully in Thunder Bay, Ontario. Taina was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, to her loving mother, Alice Hoard (nee Kelly) on February 3, 1958. While Taina made her home in Atikokan, Ontario, she was also a proud member of the Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation. Taina will be remembered for her free spirit, magnetic presence, and her contagious laughter. Her fun-loving nature brought light and joy into every room she entered, and her sense of humour left an unforgettable impression on those lucky enough to know her. Though her visits to her home community were rare, they were always a celebration. When Taina came home, it felt like a princess had arrived family and friends would gather just to share in the joy and laughter she brought with her.

Her greatest accomplishment in life was the birth of her daughter, Shannon Morrison, who has grown to be a compassionate, hardworking, and generous woman. Taina was immensely proud of her.

Taina leaves behind her beloved daughter Shannon Morrison (Richard Lavertu); her sisters Sylvia Morrison, Sandra Ui (nee Morrison), Nicole Klatt (David) and Alice “Babes” Rusnick. She is also lovingly remembered by her nieces Tammy Morrison, Sheila Petersen, Jennifer Rohne, Michelle Taylor; and her nephews Aaron Ui, John Klatt, Michael Klatt, Chris Klatt, Charles Rusnick, Kevin Rusnick and Edward Rusnick.

Taina had numerous cousins who absolutely adored her, and her memory will live on through each of them.

She is now reunited with those who went before her; her mother Alice Hoard; step-father Daniel Hoard; sister Victoria Morrison; and grandparents Harry and Mary Kelly.

The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Southbridge Lakehead for their care and compassion during Taina’s final days as well as the Atikokan medical team, Atikokan General Hospital staff and first responders.

A wake celebrating Taina’s life will take place at the Mini Mall in Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., followed by a traditional service on Thursday, June 26, at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Elder Tommy Councillor. Cremation will follow.

In honour of Taina’s passing, and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you spend time with your loved ones. Share laughter, create memories, play music, and hold each other close.

Arrangement entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.