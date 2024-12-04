SYLVIA MARGUERITE BEADLE

It is with heavy hearts and many wonderful memories that the family of Sylvia Beadle announce her peaceful passing at the age of 93 on December 1, 2024, at LaVerendrye General Hospital with family by her side. Sylvia Marguerite (Hyatt) Beadle was born on November 5, 1931, in Emo, Ont., and grew up on a farm in Lash Township. She was the eighth child of 12 born to Noble and Annie Hyatt. Sylvia attended Lash #10 school and went on to further her education at Fort Frances High School. Sylvia lived her entire life in the Rainy River District. After high school she worked a few years mostly as a waitress. She married the love of her life Richard “Lewis” Beadle on November 9, 1952. They built a beautiful life on their small farm in Burriss, Ont., where they raised their four children Terry, Judy, Sandra and Colleen. They worked hard on their farm and as Sylvia always said, “They had a good life.”

Sylvia was a very community minded volunteer who was involved in many organizations such as 4-H, Burriss Ladies Aide, Rainy River District Agricultural Society, Windigo Saddle Club, Emo Curling Club, Guthrie United Church, Redwing Rebekah Lodge and more. She spent many summers planning and helping host the United Church Camp at Sunny Cove where she took pride in the kitchen cooking for the children. She also volunteered at Rainycrest Long Term Care and the Plaza lanes in Fort Frances where she was a very active bowler winning many awards such as the Northern Ontario Provincial Championship with Club 55+ Ladies Triples and traveling to BC and other place to bowl. Sylvia received the Senior of the Year award for the LaVallee Township in 2000.

In 1974, she went to work at Stedmans Dept. Store until it closed in 1990. The next five years she worked seasonal at Northwest Nursery and Riverside Nursery. After the passing of her husband Lewis in 1995, she moved to Emo in 1996. She then moved into Flinders Place in Fort Frances in 1998, where she lived until she moved to the west wing of Rainycrest Long Term Care Home on December 5, 2023. Sylvia was the longest resident of Flinders place, where she lived for 25 years, being a huge part of the potlucks and fish fries hosted for the tenants.

Sylvia loved to bake and supplied all of her children and grandchildren and many others with baking for every occasion. Each year, for many years, she would send trays of baking to the ER department at the LaVerandrye General Hospital.

Sylvia once wrote in our family book, “Life has been good to me.” We are so lucky and blessed to have had her in our lives for many years and although we will miss her terribly, we celebrate her life with so much joy and gratitude.

Sylvia is survived by her brother Fred (Evelyn) Hyatt of Thunder Bay; son Terry Beadle and daughters Judy LaBelle, Sandra Beadle and Colleen (Gerald) Wieringa; also survived by her 13 grandchildren Teressa Darrah, Laurie Beadle, Brad (Cheryl) LaRocque, Jason LaRocque, Clinton (Vanessa) Beadle, Cristy Leahey (Rory), Courtney Beadle, Stacy LaBelle (Greg), Lianne (Dale) Jackson, Nicole Beadle (Erik), Alana Stanchuck (Ryan), Richard (Kelsey) Wieringa, Kali Wieringa (Kyle); 34 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Sylvia was predeceased by her husband Lewis Beadle; her parents Annie and Noble Hyatt and 10 of her 11 siblings, Jack Hyatt, Angus Hyatt, Eunice Booth, Aileen Strachan, Shirley Mills, Joyce Walton, Vivian Cole, George Hyatt, Grace Neilson and Joe Hyatt. Also predeceased by her daughter-in-law Cheryl Beadle; great-granddaughter Jonelle Haas; son-in-law Lanny LaBelle; grandson-in-law Wayne Beacham; granddaughter Jennifer Beadle; grandson Steven Beadle.

Funeral services will take place Monday, December 9, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Guthrie United Church in Devlin, officiated by Diane Clifford. The family invites you to the Devlin Community Hall for everyone to join; Luncheon to follow the burial at the Burriss Cemetery. The pallbearers are grandsons Matthew Beacham, Bradley Beacham, Richard Wieringa, Erik Olson, Brad LaRocque, and Clinton Beadle. Honorary pallbearers are all of Sylvia’s grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to Guthrie Untied Church in Devlin.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.

“There is a time for everything, and a season for every activity under the heavens: a time to be born and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot, a time to kill and a time to heal, a time to tear down and a time to build, a time to weep and a time to laugh, a time to mourn and a time to dance…” Ecclesiastes 3:1-4