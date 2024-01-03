With immense sadness, the family of Sydney Jean (Jynx) Gillon of Fort Frances, Ontario, announces her passing on Sunday, December 24, 2023, at the age of 29. Sydney was surrounded by family at the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.

Sydney was the youngest child born to Nancy and Geoff on March 27, 1994, in Fort Frances. From the moment she was born, she was a force to be reckoned with. She arrived before the doctor could get to the delivery room and the nurse brought her into the world. Sydney was a free spirit: outspoken, compassionate, loving, creative, determined, and courageous. No matter what life threw at her (and did it ever!), she faced her challenges head on. In 2008, a kidney failure diagnosis slowed her down some, but she never gave in to self pity. 2010 brought the gift of a kidney transplant donated by a family friend. Sydney thrived with this new kidney, completing high school and gaining employment. 2016 dared to interfere with her newfound freedom and the kidney failed. She went on dialysis and has been going three days a week ever since.

Sydney loved learning and always wanted to go to college; she earned a diploma of General Arts and Sciences from Confederation College. She then discovered Recreation Therapy and knew it was the direction she wanted to take. Due to dialysis, it was difficult to work but possible with determination. She enjoyed her job at Border Games, which was a government initiative that provided work skills to those who had difficulty entering the job market. She loved the creative side of starting a new business and meeting all the people involved. When the program ended, she started a job at Curvy Chick, a ladies boutique. She absolutely loved going to the store each day.

But what really defined Sydney Jean? Without a doubt it was the love of her family. Family was everything to her and she was everything to us. Be with the angels, our sweet Sydney, we will always love you. Thank you for loving us.

Sydney will forever be missed by her parents Geoff and Nancy Gillon; her brother Jackson Gillon (Emily Thomas); grandmother Elvi Colvin; aunts and uncles Jane Gillon (George Bell), Bob Gillon, Tom Gillon (Amanda), Andrew Hallikas (Debbie) and Maryellen Clinckett (John); cousins Kevin Bone (Toey), Emma Bone, Abby Bone, Christie Bone-Raoul (Allen), Jon Bone, Andrea Bell-Perreault, Samantha Thomas (James), Boyd Gillon, Kienna Gillon, Andrew Hallikas Jr. (April), Lindsey Pardys (John-eric), Sarah Hallikas, Oliver Clinckett (Cindy Dunlop), and her cousins’ children; her friends, including her best friend Jodi Desmoulin; and her dog Strider.

She is predeceased by her grandparents Ollie and Eva Hallikas, Glenn Colvin, and Jack Gillon; and her cousin Derek Perreault.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring.

Memorial donations in Sydney’s honour can be made to the Sick Kids Foundation (https://www.sickkidsfoundation.com/) or Riverside Foundation – Dialysis Unit (https://www.riversidefoundation.ca/RFHC/Donate-Now/Give_to_a_Cause.aspx?ItemId=DIALYSIS).

