Susan Mary Flint (nee Williams) passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 6, 2023, at the age of 76 while in the Hospice of Charles County in Waldorf, Maryland. Sue was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on August 24, 1947, to Frederick G. Williams and Lillian R. Williams (nee Bahr). She was united in marriage to George H. Flint on August 10, 1979. Together they built a life in Duluth, Minn., and eventually settled in St. Leonard, Md. Sue worked in various business settings, retiring from the Department of Agriculture in 2003.

Sue was a kind, private person who enjoyed spending time crafting and quilting, sharing many of her handmade treasures with her family. She supported many of the arts in Calvert County. She especially appreciated her friends she met in Maryland and enjoyed the moments and laughs they had together. Sue loved being near the water – Rainy Lake and Chesapeake Bay were her favourite places

Always an animal lover, she held Dirk Dog, Buddy and Kit Kat in a special place in her heart.

Susan was predeceased by the love of her life, George; her parents Fred and Lil Williams; baby twin sister Nan (Nancy Odell Williams); sister M. Carol Wowchuk and brother-in-law Metro Wowchuk.

She is survived by her step-children John Flint, Gretchen Nelson, Heidi Bloom, Amy Dinkel (Jeff) and their children and grandchildren; as well, she will be greatly missed by her close nephew and nieces, Gerry Stratton (Alma), Sue-Ann Rudaitis (Algis) and Tara Tolley (Brian) and their families.

As per her wishes a private memorial took place.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Hospice of Charles County or the cause of your choice.