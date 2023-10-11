STEVEN LAWRENCE LEONARD

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Seven Lawrence Leonard, 44, of Rainy River First Nations, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Steven was born on October 31, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Jim Leonard and Joanne Wynne.

He was preceded in death by his mother; sister Tina Wehrenberg (Leonard); aunts Doris Leonard, Josephine Leonard, Julie Leonard; grandparents Roseanne Leonard and Daniel Leonard; great-grandparents James Leonard Sr, and Janet Leonard.