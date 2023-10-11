STEVEN LAWRENCE LEONARD

It is with great sadness that the family announces the sudden passing of Seven Lawrence Leonard, 44, of Rainy River First Nations, Ontario, on Wednesday, September 27, 2023. Steven was born on October 31, 1978, in Fort Frances, Ontario, to Jim Leonard and Joanne Wynne.
He was preceded in death by his mother; sister Tina Wehrenberg (Leonard); aunts Doris Leonard, Josephine Leonard, Julie Leonard; grandparents Roseanne Leonard and Daniel Leonard; great-grandparents James Leonard Sr, and Janet Leonard.
Steven is survived by his loving children Chase, Caleb, and Ciara; former partner Pamela Major; father Jim (Debbie) Leonard II; siblings, James Leonard III, Charlene Leonard, Danielle Leonard, Stacey (Jeff) Reynolds, Jason Lee, Nitasha (Chris Morrisseau) Bryant, Mitchell (Jennifer) Bryant, Elliott Bryant; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and aunties.
Traditional Wake Service was held Thursday, October 5, 2023, at 4.00 p.m. at Rainy River First Nations Gymnasium, Rainy River First Nations, Ontario, with Traditional Service following on Friday, October 6, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Interment took place in Church Hill cemetery, Rainy River First Nations, following the service. A feast celebrating Steven’s life was held after the interment. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.