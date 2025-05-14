It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Steven James Lundon, 74, of Fort Frances, Ontario, on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at home with his beloved wife by his side. Steve was born in Powell River, B.C., on March 20, 1951, to parents Jim and Mary (née Hird) Lundon, the oldest of three, with his brother Johnny and sister Kim. They moved from B.C. to St. John, New Brunswick, then finally settling in Fort Frances, Ontario. Steve graduated from Fort Frances High School in 1967.

Steve worked many years at the Fort Frances paper mill, as a paper maker and an oiler. He met the love of his life, Livia (née Dolyny) and they were married on August 23, 1975. These two were just a few months shy of celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary! Steve loved being part of the Dolyny family, working alongside his father-in-law Stan, and helping build and maintain the cabin on Rocky Islet Bay.

Family, friends, and the community will remember Steve as the great entrepreneur and businessman that he was. His drive and excellent customer service were something to be recognized. He opened and operated Northern Wholesale Lumber and Cedar, west of Fort Frances, and then in 1986, he transferred the company to the iconic Northern Do-It Centre. When Steve reflected back on his years in business, he said he loved helping the customers most of all. As always, Livia was by his side, as the business’ full-time bookkeeper.

Steve and Livia had two children, Johnny and Natalie. He was always involved in their lives, teaching them the value of hard work and perseverance. Steve created many fond memories with his children. For Natalie, it was fishing near the cabin, and the countless roller coaster rides at Disney. For Johnny, his memories include duck hunting, golf, and snowmobile racing weekends.

Steve and Livia loved to travel with the business group, friends, and, of course, with the children. A few trips include Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Bahamas, Florida and South Carolina. Steve was always looking forward to the next vacation, and couldn’t wait to get onto the golf course, no matter how early in the morning. Steve and Livia’s close friends also have great memories of Steve chauffeuring them around Rainy Lake in his boat, stopping at the Island View, Thunderbird, or Sha Sha’s for a Long Island iced-tea.

Steve volunteered many hours to the community, including at Kitchen Creek Golf Club as club president, and the Fort Frances Bass Tournament committee. He also sponsored many events in town, through the business. Steve was a lifelong sports fan for the Toronto Maple Leafs, Blu Jays, and Minnesota Vikings, watching the games up until his last days. Steve was an avid athlete, playing basketball, football, golf, and on his baseball team, The Party Pack.

Most of all, Steve loved being a “Gido” to his grandkids. They always brought a smile to his face when they came to Baba and Gido’s place for dinner. Steve would always ask them what they were up to and what new activity they were taking part in.

Steve will be remembered as a loving, caring, and generous husband, father, brother, uncle, boss, and friend. Steve is survived by his devoted wife, Livia; his son Johnny, daughter-in-law Heather, and their children Tyrell, Edie and Ezra; and his daughter Natalie and her daughter Isabel; also surviving are his sister Kim Gushulak and her husband Gordy; as well as sister-in-law Jane Overholt and her husband Paul. He is survived by his nieces and nephews Amy, Jeff and Krista, and also Paul, Rustyn, Carson, Haley, Tiffany, and Charmaine. Great-nieces and nephews include James, Gianna and Camden, as well as Ava, Chloe, Payton, Brett, and Nash.

Steve is predeceased by his brother Johnny; father Jim; mother Mary (Sis); parents-in-law Stan and Edith; and brother-in-law Roger.

A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Métis Hall in Fort Frances from 12:00 pm – 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Steve’s name to Diabetes Canada, St. George’s Ukrainian Orthodox Church, or the Muskies Football Touchdown Club.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.