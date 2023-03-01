STEVEN FLOYD MAINVILLE

August 31, 1942 – February 21, 2023

Steven was born in Couchiching First Nation, Ontario, Treaty #3. Steven was a proud member of Couchiching First Nations and was also from the Bear Clan. He is a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, relative, friend, and loved one to many near and far. Steven was predeceased by his beloved parents Mary Mainville nee Jourdain and his father Hector Mainville. His father was Couchiching Chief in the year 1937/38. He is also predeceased by his sisters Loretta, Nora, Donalda (Dee), Mary Jane; and his brothers Melvin, Willard, Herman, and Vernon. Steven was also predeceased by his daughters Tanya and Natalie; as well as sons Rudy and Curtis. He leaves behind his sister Valerie Mainville (husband Jack); children Steven Jr. (wife Hilary), Jonathan, Helen Cup, Ryan Buckshot, Michelle, Patricia (partner Lance), and Lori (partner Mike). He also is loved by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, family and friends.

Most of Steven’s work life early on was as a guide in the tourist area, both locally and as far away as the Yukon, which he shared with pride. He also worked in the printing industry in Chicago. He loved to help his community of Couchiching in many ways. He is known to support community members at funerals by placing crosses at their loved one’s places of rest, by helping at wakes to keep fire. He loved old country particularly Johnny Cash. When he was young he would often play guitar with his brothers and relatives, and at times would jam with relatives and friends from nearby communities. He played guitar. He loved playing bingo, and more recently, spent time with his daughter Helen (Cuppy) playing bingo. He loved to write, collect stories and newspaper clippings on the happenings across the land. He would often be seen with a hat on and would at times wear his leather vest. He liked to look his best. He shared many laughs and stories with his community, too numerous to mention. He also loved to tease people and visit friends.

“People call me wild. Not really though, I’m not. I guess I’ve never been normal, not what you call establishment. I’m country.” – Johnny Cash.

Steven’s stories, his laughter, his teasing, his love and care for family and community will be missed.

The wake service will be held Monday, February 27, at 4:00 p.m. for immediate family, and wake open to public at 6:00 p.m. at the Couchiching Multiuse facility. A Roman Catholic service will be conducted by Father Gino Mathias, and will be on Tuesday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Couchiching Multiuse facility.

The pallbearers are: Joe Mousseau, Aaron Mainville, Brayden Morrisseau, Todd Morrisseau, Trevor Cory Bruyere, Donovan Cup, and Joe Di Nova. The honorary pallbearers will be family, community members, and friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd, Emo, Ontario.