STEVE GAGNE

Steve succumbed to his enemy Posterior Cortical Atrophy in the early morning of November 10, 2023, at the age of 77 after fighting this disease with courage, dignity and a sense of humour for almost 20 years. Steve was born the son of Bertha (Luff) and Romuald Gagne and lived all his life in Fort Frances. His mother passed in 1961 and his father became a single father raising the seven children on his own. Rom passed away on June 29, 2002.

Steve had a 40-year career with the Fort Frances Power Corporation starting as a lineman advancing to a lead hand and ending his time as line superintendent. He was a walker, and many will remember seeing him walking to and from work each day. Once he retired, he continued a daily walk accompanied by his dogs Annie, Sadie and Lucy who all predeceased him. He even took up a brief running career, entering a few 10km races.

Steve had a lifelong relationship with the Gagne property at Northwest Bay on Rainy Lake and he spent as much time as possible at the cabin he and Kathi built there. The legacy of this location continues with his family who have plans to place Steve’s remains there in the spring. Fishing was a natural part of lake life for Steve and he enjoyed entering tournaments with his friend Ron and his brother-in-law Al.

Anyone Steve met quickly recognized his quick wit. He had a “Steveism” or a one liner for every occasion. His lines are often repeated when family and friends gather.

Steve was husband to Kathi; Dad to Jeff (Eileen), Tyler (Sarah) and Craig (Missy); stepdad to Jonathon (Teri) and Rachel (Chris); brother to Mariette, Cis (Bob), Pete (Ellie) Rob (Cynde) Liz (Gerry) and Dee (Dave); brother-in-law to Jo-Anne (Dave), Nancy (Murray), Midge (Jim) and Big Al (Pam). He will be remembered as Grandpa by Jacy, Ayiana, Brandon, Zakk, Morgan, Ben and Nora, Kailyn, Chase, Keegan, Taylor, Kori, Cale and Oliver; predeceased by grandson Jordan Stephen. Numerous nieces and nephews will remember him as Uncle Steve.

A private family gathering is planned to celebrate the life of Steve. If friends so desire, in memoriam donations may be made to Rainycrest Long Term Care for the palliative care room. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.