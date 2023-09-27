Sondra Lea Clark, born Sondra Lea Harris on April 13, 1936, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, September 16, 2023. Sondra was an Indianapolis, Indiana native. She attended Immaculate Heart of Mary from its opening in 1946, and going on to graduate from Broad Ripple High School in 1954 prior to attending Butler University. Sondra married John G. Corey, Jr. in 1958. She was preceded in death by her brother Paul (Buzz) Bisesi; and their parents Mercurio (Nano) and Leatha (Mamau) Bisesi.

She leaves behind her husband of 56 years Lindley E. Clark, Jr. (Ed); and her four sons John G. Corey III (Cindy), Jeffrey P. Corey (Amy), Christopher E. Clark (Melissa) and Michael L. Clark. Lovingly referred to as “Baba,” she leaves behind seven grandchildren, ages 36 to 5 years; and four great-grandchildren. Also left behind is her dear friend and partner in crime Penny O’Leary (Jerry).

To know Sondra was to love her. From the early days at Broad Ripple High School to her final days at Woodland Terrace of New Palestine, Sondra spread her infectious smile and positivity everywhere she went. Too many to mention are the lives she touched and infinite are the fond memories we all have of her.

In 1981, Sondra and Ed moved to Nestor Falls, Ontario, Canada. For over 40 years she and Ed enjoyed all that Northwest Ontario had to offer. When not running the Maple Leaf Gift Shop & Canoe Outfitters, she enjoyed fishing and shore lunches, picking blueberries, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling. Hosting friends and family, mixing cocktails, and making people feel welcome were amongst her indoor hobbies. Sondra was also an avid card player and enjoyed countless casino junkets and Texas Hold ‘em tournaments. She also loved Mexico, where she and Penny travelled to escape portions of over 30 Canadian winters (in a row).

Wherever Sondra focused her mind, her heart followed and that was apparent in everything she did.

Sondra, Son, Mom, Baba… you are missed!

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

Visitation and Memorial Service to be held Friday, October 6, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., at the Harry W. Moore Funeral Chapel located at 8151 Allisonville Rd; Indianapolis, IN. Lunch to follow at a location to be determined.