SHIRLEY CAIN

It is with heavy hearts we announce the peaceful passing of Marion Shirley Ann Cain (née McKinnon), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, in the evening hours of January 23, 2025, at the Atikokan General Hospital after a brief illness. She was 87. Born March 21, 1937, Mom was the fourth of a family of twelve children born to Cameron and Marguerite McKinnon in Lavallee, Ontario. Mom grew up on the family farm in Devlin on the Rainy River and would recount fondly numerous stories of her childhood there.

From having to trek to and from the one room schoolhouse in Big Fork in the freezing cold, sometimes lucking out when her grandfather would happen along and offer up a ride. Picking potatoes behind the potato picker, often resulting with full on potato fights when her brothers got bored, throwing potatoes at the girls causing a great disturbance. Stories of her Granny catching her brothers fighting out behind the haystack. Mom would often talk of times spent with her ailing Granny McKinnon, helping with everyday household tasks, I reckon that is where she learned the tools to care for us.

Mom graduated from Fort Frances High School and shortly thereafter she boarded a train to the big city of Thunder Bay to attend Teachers College. Mom returned to the Rainy River District and briefly taught at the one room Carpenter schoolhouse. Often, on our way to the Emo Fair she would get all nostalgic, pointing out the road her school was on and telling of her adventures teaching.

Mom married the love of her life Kenneth Cain on July 24, 1956, in Emo. Mom and Dad settled in Atikokan where Dad would work at his uncle’s plumbing business. On their first anniversary, daughter Cheryl was born. Son Greg, Atikokan’s New Years baby 1960, was born and brought home to live in the new family home on Hawthorne Road. Three years later, son Allan, Atikokan’s New Years baby 1963, came along and finally son Kevin was added to the family November 1965. Our home was filled with love, laughter and warmth. Mom was endlessly devoted, raising her children with patience, kindness and wisdom. Her love extended to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who adored her and cherished every story, hug and lesson she shared.

When us children were able to fend for ourselves, Mom started working at the Atikokan post office. Mom enjoyed many years serving the residents of Atikokan and made many friends among her co-workers. When she wasn’t working or tending to her family’s needs, Mom was constantly busy. She was an avid curler, and quilter (piecing together the most beautiful keepsakes we will treasure forever). Mom took great pride in her yard, she was always outside tending to and enjoying her flowers. In later years she spent many hours watching the birds and deer from the comfort of her front window.

Mom provided us with a wonderful life. There were always fresh baked goods awaiting us after school and delicious home-cooked meals whipped up with whatever she had on hand. She never missed a birthday, always baking and decorating the best birthday cakes. Holidays were always a magical time. Many of our best memories were made with festive decorations, thoughtful gifts and an abundance of food and fresh baked goods carefully prepared. We were truly blessed.

Mom had many interests over the years, but her number one priority was always her family. She will never be forgotten by her husband Ken; her children Cheryl (Rick) Pruys, Greg (Michelle), Allan, Kevin (Debbie); grandchildren Clinton, Steven, Krystal, Teri, Megan, and Lindsay; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Brittnee, Olivia, Zander, Simon, Graysen, and Archer; her siblings Katherine Fraser, Ken, Jeannette Anderson, Lorna Robinson, Keith, Jim, Beverley Bond, Brian, and Garry and their spouses and children; and in-laws Joan Boudreau and Ron Cain.

She was pre-deceased by her parents Cameron and Marguerite McKinnon; in-laws Clifford and Lorraine Cain; grandchildren Nikki Pruys and Travis Cain; brothers Bud and Allan; brothers-in-law Fred Fraser, Peter Bond, Herman Anderson, Lynn Cain; and sister-in-law Shelley McKinnon.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 28, at 11 a.m. at Riverview United Church, Atikokan. A luncheon will follow at the Legion Hall in Atikokan. Interment will take place in the Little Falls Cemetery at a later date.

Donations in Mom’s memory may be made to: Atikokan General Hospital Foundation, Box 2490, Atikokan, Ont., P0T 1C0.