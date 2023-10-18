It is with deep sadness that the family of Shirley Armstrong (Lauzon) announces her passing on October 12, 2023, at Rainycrest Long Term Care Home with her family by her side. Shirley was born on February 16, 1935, to the late Antoine and Florrie Lauzon in Pinewood, Ontario. She met the love of her life in August of 1953 at a Pinewood Sports Day. They were united in marriage on November 8, 1954.

Mom was a hard worker and loving soulmate to dad. Raising 13 children in hard times was no easy feat but there was always food on the table and a safe place to call home. Mom was a great cook, as many can attest to. She could make a meal from nothing it seemed.

Mom enjoyed curling and baseball and could be seen at many ball games and tournaments cheering on the boys, in fact the whole team called her mom. She enjoyed curling at the old Stratton Curling Rink and also helped out at the canteen in the new Stratton Curling Rink when her son Tony and wife Tammy were running it.

She was a 35-year member of the Catholic Women’s League holding many committee chairs as well as being president. Part of those years were with Our Lady of the Way CWL and the remainder were with Our Lady of Good Counsel CWL.

Shirley and Sylvester lived in Shenston Twp from 1954 to 1992 and raised their 13 children; Randall (Katie), Angela, Gayle (Randy) Asselin, Neil (Jane) Nadine, Curtis, Nancy, Virginia (Ross) Caul, Stephen (Misty), Martin, Murray (Laurel), Erin (Leslie) Caul and Tony (Tammy).

Shirley will be sadly missed by her 13 children, 30 grandchildren, 42 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley is survived by one sister, Judy Rissanen of Dryden; sister-in-law Annie Armstrong of Rainy River; and sister-in-law Yvette Lauzon of Fort Frances. She was predeceased by Sylvester in 2010; by five grandchildren Jennifer and Stephen Asselin, Kayla, Dominic and Lyle Armstrong; daughter-in-law Nancy Armstrong; as well as sons-in-law Dale Bone and Reed Armstrong.

A prayer service will be held at Our Lady of the Way Catholic Church in Pinewood at 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 20 2023. Funeral mass will be held from the church on Saturday, October 21, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Father Thomas Mullamangalam with assistance from deacons Dennis Olinyk and George Chojko-Bolec.

Interment will take place in Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery in Stratton.

Pallbearers will be her sons.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the West End food Bank. c/o Northridge Funeral Home, Box 89, Emo, Ontario, P0W 1E0.

Online condolences may be offered at www.northridgefuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.