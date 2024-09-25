SHIRLEY ANNE PETERS

Passed peacefully at Wingham & District Hospital on Tuesday, August 27, 2024. Shirley Peters, age 95 years, beloved wife of Ernest Peters. Loving mother of Rev. Duane (Shirley) Peters of Niagara Falls and Karen (Steve Gajewski) Peters of Waterloo. Fond grandmother of Sonja, Benjamin, Katrina and Lauren. Dear sister-in-law of Norma Lundy of Thunder Bay. Predeceased by her siblings Azaela (William) McQuaker, Arlien (Arthur) Watts, Iola (Gerald) Seed, Florence (John) Watts, Aleta (John) McRae, “FH” Forrest Lundy, Jack (Esther) Lundy, Frank Lundy, Cleland (Patricia) Lundy and Gary Lundy. Also missed by eight great-grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends.

Shirley Peters (nee Lundy) was born in Emo, Ontario, in 1929. She came from a teaching family where she, her mother, and most of her sisters were teachers. She first began her teaching career in 1948 at age 19, teaching in one-room school houses in the Emo and Sleeman area, then moving on to Alberton Central School in Crozier, as well as supply teaching for various schools in Fort Frances. She had a unique ability to instill a love of learning and reading in those she taught. Shirley’s teaching career lasted 20 years and eventually her health issues led to her retirement. After her retirement, her students continued to hold her in high regard. As adults, her students would often tell her how much she meant to them as a teacher, and, to this day, they remark on the impact she had on their lives.

Shirley lived most of her life just outside of Fort Frances, where she was an active member of the Lutheran Church, teaching Confirmation Class, assisting with Sunday School and volunteering with the Ladies Group. She also involved herself in local community groups and causes that were important to her. She and her husband, Ernest, later moved to Kincardine, Ontario, to be nearer to family.

Her 70-year marriage to her beloved husband Ernest Peters was an inspiration to her family and friends. Their 70th wedding anniversary was marked in July 2024 with a wonderful family celebration. This love story lasted a lifetime and was a remarkable testament to the couple they were and the values they held dear. As a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, Shirley has left an indelible mark of generosity, kindness, grace, beauty and love on her family’s lives. Her family meant the world to her and gave her true happiness. “A beacon of light and a cherished guide,” she is forever missed and forever in our hearts.

Her visitation and funeral were held through the Davey-Linklater Funeral Home in Kincardine, Ontario, on Saturday, August 31, 2024, with family and friends in attendance.

Until we meet again.