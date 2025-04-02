It with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Sheldon Whitecrow, 57, of Devlin, Ontario, on March 26, 2025, at his residence.
Sheldon was born on December 18, 1967, to parents Doris and Howard Willie. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, spending time with his family and his pets.
He will be sadly missed by his siblings Darlene Whitecrow, Ringo Whitecrow (Phyllis G.), Camilla Whitecrow; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Sheldon was predeceased by his parents Doris and Howard and sister Lorraine Derman.
A traditional wake was held at the Seine River First Nation Gym on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 4 p.m. followed by a traditional service on Sunday, March 30, 2025, at 10 p.m.
Interment took place in Seine River First Nation. Pallbearers were family and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.