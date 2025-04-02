It with great sadness the family announces the sudden passing of Sheldon Whitecrow, 57, of Devlin, Ontario, on March 26, 2025, at his residence.

Sheldon was born on December 18, 1967, to parents Doris and Howard Willie. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, spending time with his family and his pets.

He will be sadly missed by his siblings Darlene Whitecrow, Ringo Whitecrow (Phyllis G.), Camilla Whitecrow; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.