It is with great sadness that the family of Shelby Rain McDonald, 33, announce her sudden passing November 8, 2024, in Winnipeg, Man. Shelby was born on August 29, 1991, to Pamela Dee Perrault. She enjoyed cooking, crafting, traveling, beading, singing, attending powwows, and thrift shopping. She drew strength from learning her culture and attending ceremonies. She loved spending time with her many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunties, and uncles. Her son was her biggest blessing, and she loved him more than anything. Her soul was one of a kind, and would always offer supportive words of encouragement. She faced many hardships in life but would always find her way through, she was an incredibly strong Anishinaabe kwe.

Shelby was beautiful inside, and out.

Shelby will be greatly missed by her son Uriah Greaves (Her Baby Bear); sisters Hilary Morrisseau (Steven), Heather Morrisseau (Dan), and her brother Michael McDonald; grandmother Eleanor Perrault; nieces and nephews Cailynn, Madison, Mackenzie, Bella, Claryssa, Mason, Bryce, Shawano, Danica, Mia, and Zane; aunties and uncles, Gennine (Ian) Morrisseau, Elton (Judy) Morrisseau, Candace Perrault, Val Perrault, Roxane (Charles) Perrault; cousins Todd Morrisseau, Benjamin Ness, Katelyn Ness, April Perrault, Charley Phillips, Vincent Phillips, Lexi Phillips, Tiany Morrisseau, Alexander Morrisseau, Cassie Morrisseau, Logan Morrisseau, Shay Perrault, Taylor Perrault, Chantal Perrault, Fawn Perrault, Dyane Perrault, John Perrault, Chelsey Blackjack and many many more.

She was predeceased by her mother Pamela Dee Perrault; grandpa Valentine Perrault Sr.; uncle Shayne Perrault; uncle Blaine and Dianne Perrault; and great-grandmother Helen Shepard.

A traditional wake took place on Tuesday, November 26, beginning at 4:00 p.m. at Couchiching First Nation Multi-use facility. The funeral took place on Wednesday, November 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Multi-use facility, Couchiching F.N.

Pallbearers: Steve Mainville, Ben Ness, Mason Morrisseau, Dan Jourdain, Val Perrault Jr., and Turner Redford.

Honorary Pallbearers: her son Uriah Greaves and her nieces and nephews.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.