It is with great sadness and sorrow that we announce that heaven gained another angel.

Shawna Lee McRitchie was reunited with her mother Connie McRitchie, and a close family friend that she saw as another mother Beverly Fraczkiewicz on March 31, 2023, at La Verendrye Hospital in Fort Frances, Ont. Shawna was born on January 12, 1978, to Fred Clifford McRitchie and Connie Mae McRitchie. She is survived by her father Fred McRitchie; her brother Troy McRitchie; and her niece Aurora McRitchie. She is also survived by all of her family and friends that she cared so much about, as well as the nieces and nephews that she chose over the years, as she was say.

Shawna was a people person through and through, she cared very much about her family and friends and everyone she met.

Her smile shined the biggest and brightest in every room and it will be missed dearly. Her heart was so big it seemed as though she could fit the whole world in it.

Shawna persevered through many years of health and mobility issues. She never let her disability stop her from doing everything she loved, from spending time with the people she loved most to getting behind her boat and waterskiing.

Shawna enjoyed taking photographs of simple things, she was able to find the beauty in them that others may have missed. Her perspective was one of a kind.

She was especially found of animals and nothing put a bigger smile on her face than one of her furry friends close by.

One of her favourite places to be was on the lake and behind the boat. Her biggest passion was for her company Sunset Water Sports (SWS), which she co-owned with her life long best friend Marjan Fraczkiewicz.

Shawna and Mar’s goal was to make sure that everyone got a chance to experience life on the lake and to experience a day without barriers. They have strived to make the lake a place where people of all ages and differences can come together and make memories that will last a lifetime.

Shawna was first in line to get behind the boat when SWS launched their adaptive program. The smile she wore as she rose from the water with her niece Aurora by her side is one that will never be forgotten.

Shawna made sure to love and support everyone. She included everyone and made sure they felt as though they were a part of the family.

Shawna had so many family and friends that she held so close to her heart, her parents, brother Troy, her nieces, nephews, cousin’s, aunts, uncles and extended family. She loved each and every one of you.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Shawna. She enjoyed having everyone together, it brought her such joy watching and playing games in the back yard with the people she loved, having the most amazing time.

Those who touch our lives, stay forever in our hearts.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Marjan Fraczkiewicz, Kelly Caul, Jamie Mckelvie, Toey Bone, Elizabeth Logue, and Danielle Broman.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd. Emo, Ontario.