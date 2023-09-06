Sharon Rose Nickel (nee Selman) of Hanna, Alberta, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, at the age of 76 years. She leaves to cherish her memory her loving partner Francis Parker of Hanna; one beloved son Allen (Denise) Lloyd of Nakina, Ontario; her daughter Tannis Dolph of Medicine Hat; her miracle baby Wanda (Gordon) Giles of Wasa, B.C.; her grandchildren Kyle (Crystal) Dolph, Krista (Chris) Worobec, Kevin (Kaitlyn) Dolph, Alana Lloyd, Heather (Rob) Lloyd, Kandace (James) Dolph, Johnathon (Sarah) Lloyd, Jessica (Justin) Brosnikoff, Emma Lloyd, Graeme Duhamel, Jordan Kenney, Zack Kenney, and Parker (Gary) Kenney; twenty-six great-grandchildren that she loved very much; and two nephews Pat (Tina) Selman and Gary Selman that she held dear to her heart. She was predeceased by her parents Delbert and Cora Selman; her only brother Elra (Sonny) Selman; her husbands Robert “Bob” Lloyd and Victor Nickel; her granddaughter Rebecca Dolph; and her great-grandsons Gabriel Gosselin and Ryder Mason.

Sharon lived most of her life in Fort Frances, Ontario, where she chose a career of school bus driver after she raised her children. She moved to Medicine Hat in 2007 to be near her children and continued to drive school buses until she retired. She enjoyed quilting, baking, boat rides on Lake Despair, and music concerts. She loved flowers and always had pots full of them on her deck throughout the summer. She enjoyed getting together with family and friends for supper. Everyone jumped at the chance to go because she was well-known for her delicious cooking as well as her heavenly pies and desserts. Sharon loved to play cards and board games, listen to gospel music and attend church when she was able. She will be deeply missed by all who have felt the love that came from mom’s amazing heart.

A celebration of life will take place in Fort Frances when we bring mom home to be with dad at a later date.

She left a legacy of love!