We announce the passing of Sharon Lee Bellamy (Whidden) on March 31, 2025, at the age of 80. Sharon was born on March 4, 1945, and spent her life making the world a little brighter with her quick wit and infectious sense of humour. Sharon met her match in Richard Bellamy, whom she married on June 7, 1986, at the Norlund Chapple in Emo. Their marriage was a true partnership, especially when it came to practical jokes, camping trips and picnic outings and musicals. Together, they made memories and caused mild chaos where they went, proving that life is always better when you’re laughing. Sharon was known for her ability to take whatever life threw at her and turn it into an opportunity for laughter. She always made the best of any situation. A big smile, a quick-witted comment, and a laugh – you knew Sharon was up to something and you likely wouldn’t be disappointed.

In her later years Sharon found joy in Bingo, Keno and occasionally bowling, though she admitted her bowling skills left much to be desired (as did her luck at Bingo – but who’s counting?) Despite the challenges of heath decline, Sharon’s spirit never wavered and she spent the last six years of her life at Rainycrest, where she enjoyed her health care workers, who were also on the receiving end of her jokes.

Sharon was predeceased by her beloved husband, Richard; her parents; and her sister Alona Kramer. She is survived by her three sisters, Judy Lallum, Renee (Scott) Nelson and Karla (Bob) Lapinski; brothers-in-law Ken Kramer, Lawrence (Donna) Bellamy, Bruce (Marilyn Gemmell) Bellamy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for those who knew Sharon’s unique ability to turn any situation into a story worth telling. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Practical Jokes Fund (not a real fund, but Sharon would’ve found that hilarious). Feel free to donate to the charity of your choice.

Sharon, we’ll miss your jokes, your laughter and your ability to make everything more fun. You’ve pulled your last prank, but we know you’re up there somewhere still making everyone laugh.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.