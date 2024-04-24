It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sharon Elizabeth Larocque (nee Caul) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.

Sharon was born on September 10, 1951, and lived most of her life in Fort Frances.

Sharon touched hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. She was always ready to help everyone at any time for anything. She was so kind and always had a positive word to say about everyone through her years of working at Plaza Lanes Bowling Alley, the Dough and Deli, and Safeway.