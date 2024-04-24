It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Sharon Elizabeth Larocque (nee Caul) on Wednesday, April 17, 2024.
Sharon was born on September 10, 1951, and lived most of her life in Fort Frances.
Sharon touched hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. She was always ready to help everyone at any time for anything. She was so kind and always had a positive word to say about everyone through her years of working at Plaza Lanes Bowling Alley, the Dough and Deli, and Safeway.
The most important thing to Sharon was her family. She is survived by husband Ed, her partner in life for 52 years; son Paul Larocque (Jodena); daughter Carrie Hall (Glenn); nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Sharon’s brother David Caul (Joanna); sister Judy Boivin (Leo); and many in-laws, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by parents Harry and Dorothy Caul and brother Brian.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, April 27, at 11:00 a.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship Church, Fort Frances. Honorary pallbearers will be June Caul, Helen Wensley, Shirley Smith, Mary Wood, and Sharon’s grandchildren. In memoriam donations may be made to The Canadian Lung Association, 885 Meadowland Drive, Suite 502, Ottawa ON, K2C 3N2. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.