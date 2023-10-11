SHARON ANNETTE RIVARD LYGHT

“Jinxie” was born in Port Arthur in 1941, to Norman Rivard and Kaarina Laitila-Rivard, in the same hospital where her father, herself and both daughters were born (St. Joe’s in P.A.) As her father was in the Army overseas (also a Golden Glove Boxer) during WWII, and her mother a “Rosie” at Canada Car, she was raised by her loving Aiti and Isa, Sanni and Yrjo Laitila until she was 7 years old. It was an income farm and Isa worked for the Township. Five-Mile School was only two rooms then. It was a happy life then. Born with a disability, missing a lot of school, life on a farm was an education no school could teach. Cousin Bev and her grew up like sisters. In 1948, when her sister was born, they moved to Caramat and Stevens, dad ran a bush camp and mom in the cookery, moving back to the city by December. She attended two schools in Thunder Bay before moving to Atikokan in December 1949. Not liking it at all! They lived in the Miner’s Shack, until dad bought the first lot in Dunbar Heights and in 1952, built 40 Rawn Road. Sharon always looked after her sister and loved mixing cement and carpentry. Painting with Dad. She could sew, knit and cook; she was never bored.

Mother moved back to P.A. and Sharon and Sis remained with dad. Neighbours loved and cared for us. Sharon never left her sister’s side and babysat all the kids on her street. Sharon, Ben and Noreena all sold the Progress.

Times were tough, she would put a dollar a week in the bank and the rest went to the house, and sister. She also sold the Progress and won her first writing contest from SRIM (early 5O’s) a pair of figure skates, a tour of the mine and a supper at The Steeprock. The subject being “Why I want my Father to work safely at the mine.” At 16 she decided to look for her mother. Hopped the train with Sis; scared like a Rabbit. It was not a welcome surprise. She supported herself and sis at a rooming house and taking care of her landlady’s two little boys while the mother worked evenings and Sharon went to Hillcrest High School. She soon got married in 1958 to Antonio Forté and was very happy. Noreena was born in April 1958.

In 1959 from May to December they lived in Black Sturgeon in the bush camp. Second daughter Jodi-Ann was born. Antonio was killed on Thanksgiving 1962, at East Divide Lake, he was 29. Second child was a victim of the “60’s scoop” adopted out the day of his funeral. We were connected 26 years later.

Alone again, Sharon and Noreena moved back to Aiti’s (now widowed). Sharon took the Red-Cross Homemakers Course at Hammersjold and Nina went to 5 Mile (now a larger school). Two heartbroken school girls with lots of love always in their hearts.

In 1963 she finished Marvel Hairdressing Course in Winnipeg (with Honors). Not a choice of her own. After moving back to Atikokan, she worked several different jobs. She loved looking after people, and when courses arrived (besides being the first Home Care Provider, employed by the Township) then Rainy River Programme, while being a hairdresser to supplement her income. Taking Con College courses in Gerontology and every course pertaining to care; she worked also for D.V.A., which meant travelling with clients and special services at FACS, all ages. She was in high demand and would not let severe R.A. stop her from working.

Her most passionate desire was to make sure her children were deeply loved and cared for the very best she could. In fact, she treated all family and friends this way. She loved everyone (not always liking them tho!) When you left her house she would send you home with a gift.

After the mines closed, her “Teddy-Bear” and husband David went to work in many places in the N.W.T.’s, which he loved; a WWII Veteran in the U.S. Air Force, Purple Heart. Passing in 1984 at 57, Sharon had an abundant amount of responsibilities all her life, facing many tragedies.

She was no longer able to travel after 2009 due to her health. Her house and yard were her pride and joy, never a chore. In the day, she belonged to Hope Rebecca Lodge, Royal Canadian Legion, Steelworkers Auxiliary and Entertainment, 40 years involvement with A.N.F.C and 20 years Country Metis in Fort Frances, M.N.O. in Atikokan. Proud of her Finnish and native heritage. In November 2019 she lost her precious daughter Noreena Forté, in Murillo due to domestic violence. Her grieving never stopped from that day.

In 2022, COVID attacked her, being hospitalized up to 12 days, her health deteriorating even more. Life became reclusive and not being able to go to church or socializing. She always kept her sense of humour and to make you laugh and feel loved. She sponsored so many people in every 12 step programme and when the mines hired women, she had her own “Day-Care” so the girls could work and get better educations. Many became very successful. Atikokan was “her family” and many lifetime friends.

Surviving is her “POIKKA” Ben, wife Lori; granddaughters Karlee, Hailee, Hartlyn (Lyght), James, her daddy Christopher. Ben was her awesome, spectacular and talented Rock of Gibraltar, her Handsome Prince forever. John Glover was her most faithful, kind and Christian friend for over 30 years. If she needed help, he would be there and check in on her every day or by phone. Praying and uplifting talks to get her spirit up. The loss of not being able to go to church with John was brutal. A much respectable person, a true care giver. Surviving also her sister Candice Boivin; niece Kim Boivin and husband Pierre André Solonet.

Daughter Joan (Forté) Harder, Ashley and Jodi, all in B.C. and the Island (Vancouver)

Her dear cousin Beverly Bennett and family, and Bobby Baird of Thunder Bay.

Predeceased by granddaughter Cynthia Forté; niece Kari Boivin; her “Babee” Nina; aunt Anja Nichols.

She will be greatly missed by her loving girlfriends and buddies and hearts she touched.

Jesus will watch them dance with tambourines.

There is a place in the heart—that no one can ever take away from you. Your spirit, your loves, the passionate love for children, hugs, kisses, fun and laughter, music, and more dancing. Your secret place, your very own soul. Thank You Jesus.

