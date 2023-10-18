It is with profound sadness that the family of Scott Christopher Grynol announce his passing on October 8, 2023. Scott will be lovingly missed by his mother Charmaine Saunders; brother Aaron Grynol; sister-in-law Shannon Grynol; nieces Aella and Finley Grynol; his girlfriend and the love of his life Natasha Gaspar; stepfather Dave Saunders; stepsister Jonna Wihnan; aunt and uncle Nancy and Ed Grynol; and his aunt Tina McRae. He was predeceased by his father Timothy Grynol; grandparents Edward and Lenore Grynol; grandmother Verna McRae; uncles Bob McRae and Kenny Grynol; and aunt Sandy Rhodenizer (McRae).

Scott was born in Fort Frances, Ontario, on October 27, 1985, to Tim and Charmaine. Scott grew up alongside his older brother Aaron, who he held in the highest regard and had great admiration for. They spent many days growing up together at their Geeg and Grams house on Rainy Lake, boating, fishing, hunting, and snowmobiling with their dad Tim, Geeg, and stepdad Dave. Scott also had a rebellious streak which he shared with his stepsister Jonna. They could be found camping, rescuing seagulls, and may have flipped a 4-wheeler a time or two. Scott always loved working with his hands, developing a passion for contracting and woodworking. He enjoyed the simple things in life, though there were few things he could not do.

With his notable sweet curls and glasses, Scott would often find himself teaching his teachers, with his quick wit and exceeding intelligence. His knowledge in mathematics and science was unmeasurable. For as quick as he was in algebra, he was equally as quick on the ice playing hockey, which he enjoyed for many years. Scott’s love for academics led him to take many courses. He was a certified welding inspector and worked for numerous organizations in both Ontario and Alberta, most recently in Calgary.

His love for life and the arts grew with the influence of his loving girlfriend Natasha. A true testament of unconditional love, Natasha and Scott spent most of their days together enjoying each other’s company, playing boardgames, reading, and attending live theatre.

As stubborn as they come, Scott had a heart of gold and possessed a few notable traits that are rare and true. Scott was fiercely loyal to his family and those he held most dear. He had endless determination, reinventing himself time and time again. There is no greater example of the saying “if you fall down, you get back up.” He demonstrated his unwavering strength by standing up taller and stronger after each fall, all the while, laughing in the face of adversity. The sound of his laugh could light up a room, make the saddest of people smile and was difficult to forget once you heard it.

Scott had a special bond with his mother, who he loved beyond measure. Once buying her a plaque that reads “Always my mother, forever my friend,” Scott knew his mother’s love knew no bounds and was grateful for her strength, love, and support through his struggles and his triumphs as he worked to accomplish his dreams. “Mothers love is peace. It need not be acquired, it need not be deserved.” – Erich Fromm

Scott will be laid to rest along side his dad Tim Grynol, grandpa and grandma Ed (Geeg) and Lenore (Gram) Grynol in a private ceremony.