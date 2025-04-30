It is with sadness that the family of Sara-Hanna Gerber announces her sudden and unexpected passing on April 23, 2025, with some of her favourite people by her side. Sara was born in Fort Frances, Ont., on March 18, 1991, at La Verendrye Hospital. She was born to Mark and Margrit (nee Loeffel) Gerber. Left to cherish her memory are her parents Mark and Margrit; her siblings Micha (Tina) Gerber, Christine (Darcy) Hueging, Susanne (Anthony) Gerber, Shannon Bruyere, Bryanna Bruyere; nieces and nephews Leah, William, Kate, Montgomery, Eric, Hudson and Elena. She was predeceased by her grandparents John and Hermine Gerber, and Gerhard and Ruth Loeffel.

Sara was a very cheerful person and despite her physical limitations, did not let that stop her from laughing enthusiastically and very often. She was very fond of her pets, particularly her cats and dogs over the years who were showered with love from her. She loved watching “Little House on the Prairie” and “The Sound of Music.” She loved music and singing and spent many hours listening to it. At supper time, she enjoyed devotional time with her family. Her favourite Psalm was the 23rd, and she would enthusiastically recount the last verse “Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I will dwell in the house of the Lord, FOREVER.”

A celebration of Sara’s life will take place on Friday, May 2, at 11:00 a.m. at the Evangelical Fellowship Church in Fort Frances. A luncheon will follow right after the service. Interment will take place at a later date.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.