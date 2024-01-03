It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Sandra Leigh Clair, age 58, on December 17, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Care Group, Hospice Unit. She passed away peacefully with her family surrounding her.

Sandy was born on May 30, 1965 in Atikokan, Ontario, to Joe and Bev Kozachenko. She grew up in Stratton, Ontario, with her two sisters before moving to Thunder Bay for college and marrying John Clair on October 8, 1994. She was an office administrator for Cheadles LLP for 28 years where she met many of her lifelong friends. She loved to travel, play and watch baseball, play cards with her friends and family, take care of her fur babies and visit her family back home. She was strong in her faith and attended mass every Sunday at St. Agnes Parish. She was a loving wife to her husband John and an amazing mother to her daughter Jamie and her son Joey.