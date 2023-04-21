On Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 10:58 p.m., Sandra Hill, beloved mother, wife, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away.

The doors of heaven have opened for her. She is now reunited in spirit with our Lord and His promises of life beyond this Earth are now fulfilled. We pray for her soul to be at peace, as she found her way back home.

We as a family are thankful for her life, all the loving moments, time and learning experiences we shared. May God keep her in His grace and allow her to be free of any kind of pain. Replenish her health in spirit, allow her to fly free and cherish her loved ones on the other side.