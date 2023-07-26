Waabanookwe

After a courageous battle with trauma, depression, and addiction, our beautiful Waabanookwe – Sadie Rose Shebahkeget began her journey to the spirit world on July 11, 2023, by suicide. Sadie was born on March 7, 2002, to parents Julian Shebahkeget and Delphine Michelle at Lake of the Woods District Hospital in Kenora, Ontario. Sadie is predeceased by her great-grandparents Ralph Big George and Louise Shebahkeget; and great aunts “Chekwe” Melvina Shebahkeget and Mary Linda Shebahkeget. Sadie will be greatly missed by those who loved her the most, including her loving Kokum Lorraine Shebahkeget and Papa Richard Swampy, who raised her from early childhood; her father Julian Shebahkeget; sisters Julia and Brooklyn; auntie Diane(George); cousins Sasha, Jordyn, Presley and George Liam; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

Sadie was good natured with the biggest heart and her smile was contagious and welcoming. Sadie absolutely loved being on the lake catching fish and the rays of the sun. Sadie could often be heard playing and laughing while gaming with her sister Julia. Sadie, having artistic abilities, was drawn to trying new things such as beading, sewing, and more recently cooking with her Ninja. Sadie also spent time with Kokum completing puzzles and even tried her luck at bingo to win $2000 her first time, her tenacity to stick with challenging activities was admirable.

Sadie enjoyed the music of Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, Tracy Chapman, Little Big Town, and Brad Paisley just to name a few – some of Sadie’s favourite songs are shared in the links below:

A traditional wake was held on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at 4:00 p.m., from the Onigaming First Nation School followed by traditional service on Monday, July 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to talk suicide @ Donate | Talk Suicide Canada. Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd.