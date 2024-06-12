RUTH VIVIAN OLSON

On June 4, 2024, Vivian passed away peacefully at Rainycrest Care Home. Born in 1929 in Fort Frances, she went to Minneapolis as a young lady to help a friend and stayed there for her whole working life. Viv worked at a variety of jobs and made many friends. She returned to Rainy Lake every summer to host friends and family at her cabin on Red Gut Bay, built with the help of her cousins the Pearsons and her brother Len. Fishing was the highlight of those trips, which was a love passed down from her dad. Viv shared her Canadian heritage in Minneapolis, representing our country at trade shows with her vibrant afro, engaging smile and colourful jewelry. She also appreciated her parents’ Swedish heritage while accompanying her mom to see the visiting King.

She enjoyed travels to Sweden, Nevada and B.C. to be with family and attend weddings.

Returning to the Fort in her retirement years, she lived at Green Manor where she made new and reconnected with old friends from her youth. Gerry and Kathy Wilson dropped her off in Minneapolis annually to spend time with her people there. During the pandemic it was a bright day when the Harbourage Restaurant brought her a weekly meal of walleye and pie.

Viv’s hospitality extended to everyone who came into her world. Her famous cookies brought a lot of smiles. She was also a big help to her brother when he lost his 40-year-old wife to cancer leaving five children motherless.

She was predeceased by her brother Len; sister-in-law Margaret and sister Florence; nephew Carl and niece Sharon. She is survived by nephews Eric of Conmee Township and Norm (Shiro) and Gord (Tammy) of B.C., plus many grandnephews and nieces.

There will be a memorial for Viv on Friday July 12, at 11:00 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church with June Caul officiating – music by Diane Maxey, lunch following. Internment will be at 2:00 p.m. at Riverview Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.