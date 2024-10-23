RUTH VICTORIA WOLANICKI

Ruth passed away peacefully with family by her side on October 14, 2024, at Riverside Healthcare Facilities in Rainy River, Ontario. Ruth was born January 18, 1952, in Rainy River, to parents Harry and Annie Wolanicki. Ruth is survived by her children Donna Wolanicki (Vaughnn) and Leroy (Traci) Hancharyk; grandchildren James and Cassie (Dalton) Westover, Dylan (Anna), and Makenzie (Alec and Blake) Hancharyk; great-grandchildren Levi, McKinley, Brooks; Laney, Billie, Ezra, Lily, Channing; and her brother Stan Wolanicki.

Ruth is predeceased by her parents Harry and Annie Wolanicki; sister Jessie Tetrault; brother Frank Wolanicki; and ex-husband Doug Hancharyk.

Ruth loved animals, her pride and joy was her cat Skitten; they both enjoyed toast and cheese whiz and coffeemate in the mornings. Ruth loved the outdoors; she couldn’t wait until summer to start cutting grass and gardening. Ruth loved riding her bike and going for walks, she also loved knitting, watching her soap operas, and never missed watching Wheel of Fortune. Ruth loved hunting with her son Leroy, they spent many hours in the deer stand together, she also enjoyed going fishing and trips to the sandhills. Ruth loved spending time with her family along with playing piano.

Ruth worked many jobs in her lifetime; Grassy Narrows Lodge, Weather Wear, Hallmark Hotels, Mekong Restaurant, C.N. Hotel, Rainy River Hotel, Rainy River Legion, and most recently Beaver Mills Market, from which she retired at the age of 65 years old. Ruth also cleaned houses and mowed lawns for many people in Rainy River.

The family will be hosting a celebration of life at a late date.

Donations may be made in Memory of Ruth to Best for Kitty Animal Rescue Service.

Arrangements entrusted to Northridge Funeral Home Ltd., Emo, Ontario.